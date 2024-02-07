In focus: Aimal Wali Khan and ANP’s return?

Aimal Wali Khan is a well-known politician who leads the Awami National Party (ANP) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He is the grandson of Abdul Wali Khan, an esteemed Pashtun leader, and the great-grandson of Abdul Ghaffar Khan.

Entering politics in 2007 through the ANP’s student wing, Aimal Wali gradually rose to become the party’s acting General Secretary for KP.

The politics of the KP were long dominated by the ANP. The ANP established a provincial government in 2008 after winning a landslide victory in the province.

ANP, however, was voted out of power in the 2013 general elections, and has since tried to make a comeback without success.

Currently, Aimal is running for office in the NA-25 Charsadda, a seat that has historically been a bastion for his party.

Despite encountering electoral difficulties, such as losses in the provincial elections of 2018 and the 2022 by-elections, his party hopes to form a government in KP.