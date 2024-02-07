AIRLINK 60.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.15%)
BOP 6.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
CNERGY 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.16%)
DFML 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.75%)
DGKC 73.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.38%)
FCCL 18.59 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.99%)
FFBL 27.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
FFL 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
GGL 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.38%)
HBL 112.94 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.41%)
HUBC 117.43 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (3.01%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.03%)
KEL 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.89%)
KOSM 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.13%)
MLCF 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.94%)
OGDC 150.67 Decreased By ▼ -5.33 (-3.42%)
PAEL 23.88 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.51%)
PIAA 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.2%)
PIBTL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.83%)
PPL 121.27 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.64%)
PRL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.15%)
PTC 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.18%)
SEARL 52.05 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.93%)
SNGP 69.55 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.25%)
SSGC 11.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.68%)
TELE 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.11%)
TRG 74.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.58%)
UNITY 21.29 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.52%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
BR100 6,601 Increased By 40.8 (0.62%)
BR30 23,481 Increased By 150.8 (0.65%)
KSE100 64,144 Increased By 344.9 (0.54%)
KSE30 21,712 Increased By 111.4 (0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 07, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

In focus: Aimal Wali Khan and ANP’s return?

  • ANP was voted out of power in the 2013 general elections and has since tried to make a comeback without success
BR Web Desk Published 07 Feb, 2024 06:53pm
Design: Hussain Afzal
Design: Hussain Afzal

Aimal Wali Khan is a well-known politician who leads the Awami National Party (ANP) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He is the grandson of Abdul Wali Khan, an esteemed Pashtun leader, and the great-grandson of Abdul Ghaffar Khan.

Entering politics in 2007 through the ANP’s student wing, Aimal Wali gradually rose to become the party’s acting General Secretary for KP.

The politics of the KP were long dominated by the ANP. The ANP established a provincial government in 2008 after winning a landslide victory in the province.

ANP, however, was voted out of power in the 2013 general elections, and has since tried to make a comeback without success.

Currently, Aimal is running for office in the NA-25 Charsadda, a seat that has historically been a bastion for his party.

Despite encountering electoral difficulties, such as losses in the provincial elections of 2018 and the 2022 by-elections, his party hopes to form a government in KP.

ANP Aimal Wali Khan General Elections 2024 General Election 2024 in focus

Comments

200 characters

In focus: Aimal Wali Khan and ANP’s return?

Election euphoria: KSE-100 closes 345 points higher a day before polls

Rupee appreciates marginally against US dollar

JUI-F leader Hafiz Hamdullah survives assassination attempt

Majority CEOs somewhat optimistic over Pakistan’s economic growth in coming 12 months

Gaza mediators search for ‘final formula’ for Israel, Hamas ceasefire

One killed, child injured in blast in Karachi

Saudi Arabia says there will be no diplomatic relations with Israel without an independent Palestinian state

Mari acquires working interest in Zarghun South and Nareli Block

Pakistan fully committed to fostering inclusive democratic process: FO

Faysal Bank sees 77% growth in profit in 2023

Read more stories