ANP unveils list of candidates for NA, PA seats

Recorder Report Published 22 Jan, 2024 05:37am

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party has announced candidates for national and provincial seats for the Feb 8 elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with one woman contesting polls for the National Assembly’s general seats.

The only woman candidate Khadija Bibi is contesting the election from NA-0I Chitral constituency.

The ANP has awarded election tickets to 32 candidates for NA seats in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The party has awarded tickets to 95 candidates with five women among them for the provincial assembly’s seats.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has 45 general seats in the National Assembly, while provincial assembly general seats total 115.

The women candidates included Shaheen Zameer PK-40 Mansehra, Shahnaz Raja PK-42 Abbottabad, Farazia Shaheen PK-46 Haripur, Irum Fatima PK-47 Haripur and Samar Haroon Bilour PK-83 Peshawar 12.

The list of the ANP candidates showed that the party provincial president Aimal Wali Khan is contesting the election from NA-2S Charsadda 2 and the party’s central senior vice president Ameer Haider Khan Hoti is contesting from NA-22 Mardan-2 and PK-58 Mardan-5 while the party’s central general secretary Mian Iftikhar Hussain will contest from PK-89 Nowshera-5.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

National Assembly ANP NA seats National Awami Party General Elections 2024 General Election 2024 PA seats

