AIRLINK 60.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.08%)
BOP 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
CNERGY 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.88%)
DFML 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.09%)
DGKC 73.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.15%)
FCCL 18.64 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.27%)
FFBL 26.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.66%)
FFL 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.28%)
GGL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
HBL 113.75 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.13%)
HUBC 115.56 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.37%)
HUMNL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
KEL 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.94%)
KOSM 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.13%)
MLCF 38.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.76%)
OGDC 153.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.97 (-1.9%)
PAEL 23.87 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.47%)
PIAA 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.2%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.57%)
PPL 121.26 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.63%)
PRL 29.50 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (4.39%)
PTC 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1%)
SEARL 52.12 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.07%)
SNGP 68.80 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.16%)
SSGC 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.44%)
TELE 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
TPLP 12.93 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.29%)
TRG 73.55 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.96%)
UNITY 21.30 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.57%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 6,585 Increased By 25.2 (0.38%)
BR30 23,471 Increased By 140.8 (0.6%)
KSE100 64,001 Increased By 201.6 (0.32%)
KSE30 21,663 Increased By 62.7 (0.29%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 07, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

TotalEnergies reports record annual profit at $21.4bn

AFP Published 07 Feb, 2024 01:03pm

PARIS: French group TotalEnergies reported on Wednesday the highest profit of its history for 2023, underpinned by performances in its liquefied natural gas and electricity divisions.

Net profit came in at $21.4 billion, an increase of four percent over 2022, with the the energy giant proposing a 7.1 percent increase in its annual dividend.

After adjusting for non-recurring items net profit stood at $23.2 billion, a fall of 36 percent from 2022 when the company’s bottom line was weighed down by the cost of its withdrawal from Russia following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

TotalEnergies restarts Port Arthur, Texas refinery

Chairman Patrick Pouyanne said in a statement that hydrocarbons had performed well in a context of oil and gas prices falling some 10 percent on average from 2022 when spiking oil prices had boosted earnings at energy companies worldwide.

TotalEnergies

Comments

200 characters

TotalEnergies reports record annual profit at $21.4bn

Less than 48 hours before voting day: PIA restructuring, FWBL sell-off plans approved

Intra-day update: rupee inches higher against US dollar

Ogra allows second gas price hike of year

Gaza mediators search for ‘final formula’ for Israel, Hamas ceasefire

Saudi Arabia says there will be no diplomatic relations with Israel without an independent Palestinian state

Mari acquires working interest in Zarghun South and Nareli Block

Pakistan fully committed to fostering inclusive democratic process: FO

‘Sui ML’ between B’stan govt and PPL to be renewed

More stable govt can attract external financing: S&P

Temporary import, export of vehicles: MoC and FBR lock horns over former’s proposal

Read more stories