PM tells COG delegation: Conducive environment created

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of the Commonwealth Observer Group (COG), led by former president of Nigeria, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, met with the caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Tuesday.

The meeting was part of the COG’s interaction with various stakeholders ahead of the upcoming general elections on 8th February, 2024.

The prime minister welcomed the COG delegation and said that Pakistan has honoured its commitment as a Commonwealth member state by inviting independent international observers to witness the general elections.

Kakar added that despite numerous challenges, the best possible arrangements had been made to ensure peaceful and seamless conduct of elections on polling day, across the country.

The caretaker premier highlighted that the caretaker government had fulfilled its responsibilities to run the day-to-day affairs of the state and create a conducive environment ahead of the elections. Now it was the turn of the people of Pakistan to exercise their democratic right to vote.

Goodluck Ebele Jonathan thanked the prime minister and conveyed best wishes of the Secretary General of the Commonwealth, Patricia Scotland. He said the COG delegation would be visiting various polling sites throughout the country to observe the election process.

