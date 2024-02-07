AIRLINK 60.77 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.37%)
BOP 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.76%)
CNERGY 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.01%)
DFML 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.58%)
DGKC 74.08 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (2.59%)
FCCL 18.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.28%)
FFBL 27.04 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
FFL 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.21%)
GGL 10.46 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (7.39%)
HBL 112.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.27%)
HUBC 114.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.13%)
HUMNL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.45%)
KEL 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.5%)
KOSM 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (5.39%)
MLCF 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.91%)
OGDC 155.57 Increased By ▲ 8.05 (5.46%)
PAEL 23.07 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.23%)
PIAA 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.74%)
PIBTL 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.58%)
PPL 120.36 Increased By ▲ 6.46 (5.67%)
PRL 28.26 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (7.49%)
PTC 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.1%)
SEARL 51.57 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.36%)
SNGP 68.51 Increased By ▲ 2.76 (4.2%)
SSGC 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (4.78%)
TELE 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.13%)
TPLP 12.64 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.59%)
TRG 72.99 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (2.44%)
UNITY 21.23 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.77%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.55%)
BR100 6,560 Increased By 104.8 (1.62%)
BR30 23,330 Increased By 573.3 (2.52%)
KSE100 63,799 Increased By 796.1 (1.26%)
KSE30 21,600 Increased By 272.3 (1.28%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 07, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-02-07

Sale of substandard medicines continuously increasing

Recorder Report Published 07 Feb, 2024 05:30am

KARACHI: Chairman of National Business Group Pakistan, President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum, Mian Zahid Hussain said that the sale of fake and substandard medicines continuously increasing in the country.

Around 50 percent of medicines available in the country are harmful, and the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) should protect the interests of the masses and genuine businesses, he said.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that the masses and businesses have been awaiting any strict action against merchants of death for decades, but to no avail, which amounts to encouraging them.

He said that according to reports by several important institutions, 40 to 50 percent of the medicines available in the country are harmful, but nothing is being done to control this menace.

He added that last year, the Ministry of Health had said that 85% of the medicines in the country are of substandard quality, which, if considered an exaggeration, indicates the seriousness of the situation.

He noted that the DRAP needed to do better in its duty to save people's lives and ensure the provision of quality medicines at reasonable prices. Therefore, a major cleanup operation has become necessary to eradicate the drug

mafia. He said the DRAP should be abolished or three separate departments with no relation to each other should be formed. One should register the medicines, the other should monitor their quality, and the third should determine their prices. These departments should have all the necessary equipment and resources to perform their duties as expected.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that ruthless elements are not only poisoning the people of Pakistan for the sake of profit, but fake, substandard and expired medicines are also being exported to many countries from where complaints are also being received.

No such action has been taken against criminals, discouraging them; they should stop playing with people's lives for profit.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that many times in the country, in case of the death of children or adults, the pharma companies are asked to withdraw their poisonous drugs from the market.

Still, it is never known whether these drugs have been destroyed or not, and neither any action has been made public against such companies.

It has not been heard that a company has been delisted, and compensation has been paid to the families of the deceased.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Medicines PBIF Mian Zahid Hussain Business Group Pakistan Sale of substandard medicines

Comments

200 characters

Sale of substandard medicines continuously increasing

Ogra allows second gas price hike of year

‘Sui ML’ between B’stan govt and PPL to be renewed

More stable govt can attract external financing: S&P

CCoE approves amendments to refineries policy

Sindh, Balochistan: MoC seeks MoF’s support for recovery of urea subsidy share

Electioneering ends

ECP to announce results on 9th

648,000 security personnel deployed

PM tells COG delegation: Conducive environment created

Temporary import, export of vehicles: MoC and FBR lock horns over former’s proposal

Read more stories