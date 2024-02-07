PTI says a reign of terror unleashed against it

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday alleged that the people at the helm of affairs have unleashed a reign of terror to dismantle the party.

Speaking at a presser, the PTI central information secretary Raoof Hasan said that the people of the country would take revenge for every injustice done to them during the last 22 months through their vote on February 8.

He said that PTI leadership and its workers were subjected to the worst ‘state terrorism’ after the regime change conspiracy.

He said that as soon as a ‘clique of the thieves’ was imposed on the nation through regime change conspiracy, it ended a whooping Rs1,100 billion of their corruption cases instantly.

He claimed that the PDM government brought the fast-growing economy to the brink of bankruptcy, plummeting the growth rate from over six per cent to zero, swelling inflation to the worst-ever rate of 48 per cent in just one and half year of its tenure.

He said that thousands of false, fabricated, and politically motivated cases like sedition and terrorism were registered against leadership, adding party leaders were forced to quit the party or change their loyalties by holding forcible press conferences to create a king’s party.

Raoof Hasan reiterated that a powerful and independent judicial commission should be constituted to bring the truth before the nation in this regard because around 10,000 PTI workers including central party leaders had been languishing in jails in false and frivolous cases hitherto.

He claimed that Imran Khan was ‘unlawfully’ sentenced in cypher, Toshakhana, and Iddat cases.

Speaking on the occasion, Musaddiq Abbasi, a former NAB director general regretted that it was first time in the last 75 years that a case of wrong assessment of the value of gifts was made despite the fact that the assessor was also a matric pass person, who were greatly confused when he was cross-examined in the court because there was no truth in the case.

Ahmed Owais, a former advocate general Punjab, claimed that the PTI chairman’s conviction in Iddat case was violative to Shariah, as no such law existed in the country, adding that the complainant was ex-husband of Bushra Bibi who only filed a case after five years when he was detained in corruption charges.

