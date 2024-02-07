Election campaign concludes

KARACHI: Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh Sharifullah has said that Tuesday (today) was the last day of the election campaign.

He prohibited all political parties, and candidates from participating in any meeting, procession, or political activity after 12 O' clock midnight of 6th February 2024.

Referring to the Clause No. 182 of the Elections Act 2017, he drew the attention of all the candidates and political parties in Sindh province participating in the general elections 2024 should shun their political activities after 12am.

Strict legal action will be taken against any those who violate the above mentioned clause of the law.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024