AIRLINK 60.77 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.37%)
BOP 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.76%)
CNERGY 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.01%)
DFML 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.58%)
DGKC 74.08 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (2.59%)
FCCL 18.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.28%)
FFBL 27.04 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
FFL 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.21%)
GGL 10.46 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (7.39%)
HBL 112.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.27%)
HUBC 114.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.13%)
HUMNL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.45%)
KEL 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.5%)
KOSM 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (5.39%)
MLCF 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.91%)
OGDC 155.57 Increased By ▲ 8.05 (5.46%)
PAEL 23.07 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.23%)
PIAA 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.74%)
PIBTL 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.58%)
PPL 120.36 Increased By ▲ 6.46 (5.67%)
PRL 28.26 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (7.49%)
PTC 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.1%)
SEARL 51.57 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.36%)
SNGP 68.51 Increased By ▲ 2.76 (4.2%)
SSGC 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (4.78%)
TELE 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.13%)
TPLP 12.64 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.59%)
TRG 72.99 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (2.44%)
UNITY 21.23 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.77%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.55%)
BR100 6,560 Increased By 104.8 (1.62%)
BR30 23,330 Increased By 573.3 (2.52%)
KSE100 63,799 Increased By 796.1 (1.26%)
KSE30 21,600 Increased By 272.3 (1.28%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 07, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-02-07

Next govt likely by Feb-end: Caretaker setup remains longest contrary to constitution

Ali Hussain Published 07 Feb, 2024 05:30am

ISLAMABAD: The next elected government is likely to be in place by end of February or first week of March following the 8 February general elections in the country, making the current caretaker setup as the longest to stay in office for almost five and a half months contrary to constitutional requirement of three months.

Parliamentary sources maintained that the election process of the next political government is likely to be completed by end of February. In the first phase soon after declaration of the results, elections for the offices of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly will be held followed by elections of the Leader of the House – the Prime Minister – either on the same day or next day, they added.

Under Article 224(2) of the Constitution of Pakistan, the caretaker setup is constitutionally bound to conduct general elections within 90 days of the dissolution of the parliament. The then Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had dissolved the previous National Assembly on August 9, 2023 and Kakar took oath as the eighth caretaker premier on August 14, 2023.

Previously, former Justice Nasirul Mulk remained the caretaker prime minister for 79 days from June 1, 2018, to August 18, 2018. Former Prime Minister Imran Khan took oath on August 18, 2028 – 24 days after 25 July 2018 general elections. The then caretaker Prime Minister former Justice Nasirul Mulk had taken the oath on 1 June 2018 and his caretaker setup remained in office for two months and 18 days.

The second longest-serving interim government was led by Mian Muhammad Soomro - for 130 days, from November 16, 2007 to March 24, 2008.

Former Justice Mir Hazar Khan Khoso was the interim prime minister for 71 days, and remained in office from March 25, 2013, to June 4, 2013.

Malik Meraj Khalid served as the caretaker prime minister for 104 days, from November 5, 1996, to February 16, 1997.

Moeenuddin Ahmad Qureshi served as the caretaker premier for 92 days, from July 18, 1993 to October 18, 1993.

Balakh Sher Mazari’s tenure was the shortest, for 38 days as the caretaker premier, from April 18, 1993, to May 26, 1993.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

elections polls Constitution Caretaker setup General Elections 2024 General Election 2024

Comments

200 characters

Next govt likely by Feb-end: Caretaker setup remains longest contrary to constitution

Ogra allows second gas price hike of year

‘Sui ML’ between B’stan govt and PPL to be renewed

More stable govt can attract external financing: S&P

CCoE approves amendments to refineries policy

Sindh, Balochistan: MoC seeks MoF’s support for recovery of urea subsidy share

Electioneering ends

ECP to announce results on 9th

648,000 security personnel deployed

PM tells COG delegation: Conducive environment created

Temporary import, export of vehicles: MoC and FBR lock horns over former’s proposal

Read more stories