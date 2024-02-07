ATC adjourns hearing of cases till May 13 against Mughal

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of five cases registered against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Aamir Masood Mughal related to May 9 violence till May 13.

The ATC judge Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain while hearing the case approved PTI leader’s counsel’s request and adjourned the hearing till May 13.

Mughal’s counsel Sardar Masroof appeared before the court and requested to adjourn the hearing of the cases.

The court approved PTI lawyer’s request and adjourned the hearing of the cases till May 13.

