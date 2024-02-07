LWMC, PIC sign MoU

LAHORE: The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) and the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) have formalized a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to bolster sanitation services.

In the presence of Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa and LWMC Chief Executive Officer Babar Sahib Din, the MoU was signed by LWMC’s Deputy CEO Fahad Mehmood and Dr Mohsin Ali Shah of the Punjab Institute of Cardiology on Tuesday. Several officials from LWMC and the Punjab Institute of Cardiology were also present on this occasion.

The agreement entails LWMC’s commitment to ensuring cleanliness in and around the hospital premises. Under its terms, 10 dedicated LWMC workers will maintain cleanliness on footpaths and walking paths adjacent to the hospital, working in three shifts on a daily basis. Moreover, the PIC has installed over 20 dustbins and two large containers to facilitate waste disposal. Moreover, the LWMC committed to conduct mechanical sweeping twice a week and mechanical washing services once a week to maintain cleanliness standards.

