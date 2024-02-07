Bushra seeks her transfer from Bani Gala to Adiala Jail

ISLAMABAD: Bushra Bibi, the wife of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, asked the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to direct the authorities to transfer her from Bani Gala, which is declared a sub-jail, to Adiala Jail.

The Accountability Court, Islamabad, on January 31, 2024 sentenced the former premier and his wife Bushra Bibi to 14 years in jail in Toshakhana reference. Following the conviction, the former first lady was detained in Bani Gala instead of Adiala Jail.

She on Tuesday filed a petition in the IHC with the prayer to set aside the January 31 notification, issued by the Office of Chief Commissioner, Islamabad, at the request of the jail superintendent, declaring Imran’s residence as a sub-jail for Bushra Bibi.

The petition highlighted that no such request was made by Bushra in this regard, and she wished to spend her detention at Adiala jail.

The petition has cited Islamabad’s chief commissioner, Adiala jail superintendent, Inspector General of Police, Punjab prisons, and the State as respondents in the case.

She further mentioned that all citizens are equal in eyes of law, stating that other political workers are in jails with ordinary prisoners. “My transfer to Banigala Sub Jail after having me wait for 11 hours after the sentencing is against equal rights,” she added.

“After 9pm, the petitioner was informed that she had to be shifted to another jail to serve her sentence, and later Bushra was brought to the Bani Gala residence. It was informed later that Imran’s house had been declared a sub-jail,” it added.

The couple was sentenced to 14 years in jail in the Toshakhana reference last week on charges of retaining expensive jewellery after paying a nominal price.

The accountability court also slapped a fine of Rs787 million each on the accused individuals in what is being described as the most swiftly concluded trial in courts’ history.

On December 2023, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has issued a final call-up notice to Bushra Bibi, former prime minister Imran Khan’s wife, summoning her to appear before the Rawalpindi office in Islamabad on December 11 in connection with the Toshakhana case.

The notice alleges that during Imran Khan’s tenure as prime minister, Bushra Bibi received and retained gifts from foreign dignitaries worth millions of rupees, violating established procedures for handling such gifts.

According to the NAB, she kept a locket with a chain, a pair of earrings, two rings, and a pair of bracelets in 2019. In 2020, she retained a necklace, a bracelet, a ring, and a pair of earrings.

