AIRLINK 60.77 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.37%)
BOP 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.76%)
CNERGY 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.01%)
DFML 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.58%)
DGKC 74.08 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (2.59%)
FCCL 18.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.28%)
FFBL 27.04 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
FFL 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.21%)
GGL 10.46 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (7.39%)
HBL 112.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.27%)
HUBC 114.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.13%)
HUMNL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.45%)
KEL 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.5%)
KOSM 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (5.39%)
MLCF 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.91%)
OGDC 155.57 Increased By ▲ 8.05 (5.46%)
PAEL 23.07 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.23%)
PIAA 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.74%)
PIBTL 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.58%)
PPL 120.36 Increased By ▲ 6.46 (5.67%)
PRL 28.26 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (7.49%)
PTC 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.1%)
SEARL 51.57 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.36%)
SNGP 68.51 Increased By ▲ 2.76 (4.2%)
SSGC 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (4.78%)
TELE 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.13%)
TPLP 12.64 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.59%)
TRG 72.99 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (2.44%)
UNITY 21.23 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.77%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.55%)
BR100 6,560 Increased By 104.8 (1.62%)
BR30 23,330 Increased By 573.3 (2.52%)
KSE100 63,799 Increased By 796.1 (1.26%)
KSE30 21,600 Increased By 272.3 (1.28%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 07, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-02-07

Wall St mixed with focus on earnings

Reuters Published 07 Feb, 2024 05:30am

NEW YORK: Wall Street’s main indexes were mixed in choppy trading on Tuesday as investors scrutinized big-ticket earnings and awaited commentary from policymakers for clues on the timing of the Federal Reserve’s first interest-rate cut.

GE HealthCare Technologies gained 11.7% after the medtech firm posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings, driving the S&P 500 healthcare sector up by 0.4%, to an all-time high.

However, Eli Lilly reversed earlier gains and lost 1.0%, even after forecasting 2024 profit above estimates.

The materials index gained 1.6%, as chemicals firm DuPont de Nemours jumped 6.7% after beating fourth-quarter profit estimates, announcing a new $1 billion share-repurchase program and hiking its dividend.

With over half of the S&P 500 companies now having reported earnings, 81.2% surpassed expectations, according to LSEG data. Overall S&P 500 earnings are expected to have risen 8.1% in the fourth quarter from the year-ago quarter.

Investors are monitoring forecasts from businesses against a backdrop of high borrowing costs and persistent slowdown concerns.

“Investors have been expecting that 2024 will be a positive year for the stock market in general, and if you’re expecting rate cuts, it ought to be,” said Russell Hackmann, founder of Hackmann Wealth Partners.

“But there’s a lot of risk out there, both geopolitical and in terms of what the Fed’s going to do.” Wall Street started the week on a glum note in the previous session on the heels of a blistering rally in the S&P 500, which notched 13 weekly gains out of 14. The benchmark index was aided by largely positive corporate earnings and optimism that a rate cut might be imminent.

However, Fed officials, including Chair Jerome Powell, have actively talked down market expectations of a quick start to policy easing, a key theme in the central bank’s interest-rate decision last week. Strong labor market and economic activity data have also fed into rate-cut anxieties.

Remarks from the Federal Reserve’s policymakers through the day rank high on investors’ watch list.

Traders are betting on a nearly 65% chance that at least a 25-basis-point rate cut could be delivered in May, with the odds standing at around 94% for the first cut in June, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

At 11:49 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 51.71 points, or 0.13%, at 38,431.83, the S&P 500 was down 2.89 points, or 0.06%, at 4,939.92, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 43.24 points, or 0.28%, at 15,554.44.

Weighing on the tech-heavy Nasdaq, chip stocks Nvidia and Broadcom fell over 2%, sending the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index down 1.9%.

The KBW Regional Banking index dropped 0.8% as New York Community Bancorp plummeted 15.3%, stretching a selloff since the lender reported a surprise quarterly loss last week.

Wall Street S&P 500 Jerome Powell

Comments

200 characters

Wall St mixed with focus on earnings

Ogra allows second gas price hike of year

‘Sui ML’ between B’stan govt and PPL to be renewed

More stable govt can attract external financing: S&P

CCoE approves amendments to refineries policy

Sindh, Balochistan: MoC seeks MoF’s support for recovery of urea subsidy share

Electioneering ends

ECP to announce results on 9th

648,000 security personnel deployed

PM tells COG delegation: Conducive environment created

Temporary import, export of vehicles: MoC and FBR lock horns over former’s proposal

Read more stories