KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 226,110 tonnes of cargo comprising 179,530 tonnes of import cargo and 46,580 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 102,589 comprised of 38,772 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 4,647 tonnes of Ammonium Sulphate,15,955 tonnes of DAP, 6,887 tonnes of Rock Phosphate, 4,909 tonnes of Urea,31,419 tonnes of Wheat & 179,530 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 46,580 comprised of 46,530 tonnes of Containerized Cargo & 50 tonnes of Bulk Cargo.

Nearly, 1830 containers comprising of 370 containers import and 1460 containers export were handled on Tuesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 74 of 20’s and 58 of 40’s loaded while 180 of 20’s and 00 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 504 of 20’s and 478 of 40’s loaded containers while 00 of 20’s and 00 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around, 07 ships namely Chemroad Sirius, Msc Sola, X-Press Salween, Dalian Express, Hyundai Busan, Sc Hong Kong & MT Quetta berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 09 ships namely, Christinab, X-Press Cassiopeia, Wadi Duka, Msc Sola, Sea Ambition, Chemroad Sirius, Dalian Express, Hyundai Busan & X-Press Salween sailed off from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of 10 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, two Ships, MSC Silva and Encore left the port on Tuesday morning and four more ships, ECE Nur Bayraktar, World Crest, Nord Allegro and Sino Star are expected to sail on the same day.

During the last 24 hours stood at 132,159 tonnes, comprising 109,894tonnes imports cargo and 22,265 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 1,985 Containers (693 TEUs Imports and 1,292731 TEUs export) was handled at the port.

There are six ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, MSC Roma, Sea Bird and Simaisma & another ship Ardmore Cherokee scheduled to load/offload Containers, Rice, LNG and Palm oil are expected to take berths at QICT, MW-2, PGPCL and LCT on Tuesday, 6th February 2024.

