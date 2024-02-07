AIRLINK 60.77 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.37%)
BOP 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.76%)
CNERGY 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.01%)
DFML 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.58%)
DGKC 74.08 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (2.59%)
FCCL 18.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.28%)
FFBL 27.04 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
FFL 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.21%)
GGL 10.46 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (7.39%)
HBL 112.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.27%)
HUBC 114.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.13%)
HUMNL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.45%)
KEL 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.5%)
KOSM 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (5.39%)
MLCF 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.91%)
OGDC 155.57 Increased By ▲ 8.05 (5.46%)
PAEL 23.07 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.23%)
PIAA 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.74%)
PIBTL 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.58%)
PPL 120.36 Increased By ▲ 6.46 (5.67%)
PRL 28.26 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (7.49%)
PTC 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.1%)
SEARL 51.57 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.36%)
SNGP 68.51 Increased By ▲ 2.76 (4.2%)
SSGC 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (4.78%)
TELE 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.13%)
TPLP 12.64 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.59%)
TRG 72.99 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (2.44%)
UNITY 21.23 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.77%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.55%)
BR100 6,560 Increased By 104.8 (1.62%)
BR30 23,330 Increased By 573.3 (2.52%)
KSE100 63,799 Increased By 796.1 (1.26%)
KSE30 21,600 Increased By 272.3 (1.28%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 07, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-02-07

Iron ore slides on China demand concern

Reuters Published 07 Feb, 2024 05:30am

SINGAPORE: Iron ore futures prices slipped on Tuesday, undermined by diminishing pre-holiday restocking among steelmakers and the gloomy demand outlook in top consumer China, which is struggling with a property crisis and slumping stock market.

The most-traded May iron ore on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) closed morning trade 1.43% lower at 931.5 yuan ($129.42) per metric ton. The benchmark March iron ore on the Singapore Exchange was 1.03% lower at $124.4 a ton as of 0337 GMT.

There has recently been no drastic change in fundamentals and the ore market is more influenced by the macro market sentiment, analysts at Everbright Futures said in a note.

Putting further downward pressure on the ore market is the muted steel demand due to inclement weather and thinning stockpiling activity ahead of the upcoming week-long Lunar New Year holiday break, starting from Feb. 10.

“With the forthcoming holiday, stockpiling for raw materials among steel mills has basically ended. Market activity will be at standstill,” analysts at consultancy Shanghai Metals Market said in a research note.

The persistent weakness came despite more distressed property developers in China having had projects added to local authorities’ so-called whitelists, reflecting the rapid expansion of a government policy aimed at injecting liquidity into the crisis-hit sector. But banks’ reluctance to lend to the sector is a major obstacle for distressed developers most in need of funds.

Other steelmaking ingredients on the DCE also retreated, with coking coal and coke down 0.35% and 0.83%, respectively. Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange were mostly down. Rebar slid 0.47 %, hot-rolled coil dropped 0.58%, stainless steel lost 0.44% while wire rod was little moved.

“Steel demand has almost stagnated amid the inclement weather that has hit many regions across China. Also, steel stocks have accelerated the pace of picking up, weighing down sentiment,” Everbright’s analysts said.

Shanghai Futures Exchange iron ore China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange

Comments

200 characters

Iron ore slides on China demand concern

Ogra allows second gas price hike of year

‘Sui ML’ between B’stan govt and PPL to be renewed

More stable govt can attract external financing: S&P

CCoE approves amendments to refineries policy

Sindh, Balochistan: MoC seeks MoF’s support for recovery of urea subsidy share

Electioneering ends

ECP to announce results on 9th

648,000 security personnel deployed

PM tells COG delegation: Conducive environment created

Temporary import, export of vehicles: MoC and FBR lock horns over former’s proposal

Read more stories