AIRLINK 60.77 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.37%)
BOP 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.76%)
CNERGY 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.01%)
DFML 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.58%)
DGKC 74.08 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (2.59%)
FCCL 18.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.28%)
FFBL 27.04 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
FFL 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.21%)
GGL 10.46 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (7.39%)
HBL 112.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.27%)
HUBC 114.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.13%)
HUMNL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.45%)
KEL 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.5%)
KOSM 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (5.39%)
MLCF 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.91%)
OGDC 155.57 Increased By ▲ 8.05 (5.46%)
PAEL 23.07 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.23%)
PIAA 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.74%)
PIBTL 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.58%)
PPL 120.36 Increased By ▲ 6.46 (5.67%)
PRL 28.26 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (7.49%)
PTC 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.1%)
SEARL 51.57 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.36%)
SNGP 68.51 Increased By ▲ 2.76 (4.2%)
SSGC 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (4.78%)
TELE 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.13%)
TPLP 12.64 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.59%)
TRG 72.99 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (2.44%)
UNITY 21.23 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.77%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.55%)
BR100 6,560 Increased By 104.8 (1.62%)
BR30 23,330 Increased By 573.3 (2.52%)
KSE100 63,799 Increased By 796.1 (1.26%)
KSE30 21,600 Increased By 272.3 (1.28%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 06, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US stocks stage muted rebound after day of declines

AFP Published February 6, 2024 Updated February 6, 2024 09:16pm

NEW YORK: Stocks on Wall Street ticked higher Tuesday, as traders looked to reverse some of the gloomy trading day on Monday and lowered their expectations of a March interest rate cut.

The Federal Reserve recently voted to hold interest rates at a 23-year high and signaled it expects three rate cuts this year – just not yet.

In his comments published Sunday, Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell chairman Powell “made it absolutely clear” the Fed is not planning to cut interest rates early despite recent progress on inflation, Quincy Krosby from LPL Financial told AFP.

Wall St falls as Treasury yields ascend

“The question right now is whether or not this is just now a normal pullback,” he said.

Around 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.3 percent at 38,409.91.

The broad-based S&P 500 rose 0.3 percent to 4,956.04, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index increased by 0.3 percent to 15,639.50.

US Treasury yields, which can act as a proxy for interest rate expectations, eased slightly following yesterday’s surge on diminishing expectations of a March cut.

Among individual stocks, drug company Eli Lilly’s share price jumped more than 3.7 percent after strong earnings results driven by demand for its weight-loss drugs.

And music streaming company Spotify saw its shares rise close to eight percent in New York after it reported strong guidance for the year ahead.

Wall Street US stocks

Comments

200 characters

US stocks stage muted rebound after day of declines

Oil/gas sector in limelight as KSE-100 gains nearly 800 points

Rupee largely stable against US dollar

Bat symbol: PTI files review plea before SC

Caretaker Punjab CM Mohsin Naqvi appointed unopposed as PCB chairman

PPL approves funding for Lead-Zinc processing plant in Balochistan

Record profit: MCB Bank posts earnings of Rs65.3bn in 2023, up over 89% YoY

Election day: banks to remain closed on February 8

Attock Refinery sees profit decline 37% in 2QFY24

Gold price per tola increases Rs300 in Pakistan

Oil gains as Gaza ceasefire talks in focus

Read more stories