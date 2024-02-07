AIRLINK 60.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.89%)
In focus: Saad Rizvi and TLP’s surprise?

Saad Hussain Rizvi, the son of the late Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) founder Khadim Hussain Rizvi, assumed control of the party after his father’s demise in 2020. Steering the ship of the far-right religious party, Rizvi has embarked on a political venture characterised by active engagement in elections and participation in contentious demonstrations.

Saad Rizvi was born in Pindi Gheb, Attock District, Punjab, Pakistan, on September 21, 1994, into an Awan Punjabi family. His educational background includes learning Arabic, Persian, Urdu, and Punjabi, as well as immersing himself in Islamic studies.

After joining the TLP in 2015, a party renowned for its protests and street force, Rizvi’s political career took off, and he eventually rose to the rank of Deputy Secretary-General. After his father passed away, in November 2020, he took over as party leader.

Rizvi’s leadership hasn’t, however, been without criticism. His supporters staged nationwide protests following his arrest in April 2021 under Pakistan’s Anti-Terrorism Act, which led to confrontations with law enforcement and the subsequent government attempt to ban the TLP.

At the time of the 2018 Pakistani general election, TLP received over 2.2 million votes, making it the country’s fifth-largest party. It picked up three seats in the Sindh Assembly but lost all seats in the National Assembly and Punjab Assembly.

TLP continues to influence Pakistani politics, as seen by recent party events like the countrywide walkout against petrol price increases in 2023.

The TLP, led by Rizvi, has sizeable public support heading into the 2024 election and has the potential to pull off some unexpected victories.

