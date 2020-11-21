TLP Shura names son of Khadim Hussain Rizvi as new emir

Hafiz Saad Rizvi has been elected as the new Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief following the demise of his father Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi.

The TLP chief passed away in Lahore on Thursday. According to the party’s spokesperson, Hamza, Rizvi had been experiencing difficulty in breathing and was running a fever. He was then taken to Sheikh Zayed Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

Saad took oath today as the new ameer of the TLP at the Minar-e-Pakistan ground. Following his appointment, Saad vowed to take his father’s mission forward, saying that he will take up the issue of blasphemous cartoons published in France.

Earlier, Khadim Rizvi's funeral prayers were offered at Minar-e-Pakistan. The leader is survived by his wife, two sons and three daughters.