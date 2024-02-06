Elections 2024: PPP’s manifesto

Elections 2024
Subscribing is the best way to get our best stories immediately.
|Stock
|Price
|
Equity Modaraba / Feb 6
First Equity Modaraba(FEM)
|
4
▲ 0.50 (14.29%)
|
TPL Properties / Feb 6
TPL Properties Limited(TPLP)
|
12.64
▲ 1.00 (8.59%)
|
TPL Insurance / Feb 6
TPL Insurance Limited(TPLI)
|
12.89
▲ 1.00 (8.41%)
|
Saritow Spinning / Feb 6
Saritow Spinning Mills Limited(SSML)
|
7.19
▲ 0.54 (8.12%)
|
Reliance Weaving / Feb 6
Reliance Weaving Mills Limited(REWM)
|
75.20
▲ 5.25 (7.51%)
|
Ferozsons (Lab) / Feb 6
Ferozsons Laboratories Limited(FEROZ)
|
233.93
▲ 16.32 (7.50%)
|
Hira Textile / Feb 6
Hira Textile Mills Limited(HIRAT)
|
2.15
▲ 0.15 (7.50%)
|
Pak.Int.Cont.. / Feb 6
Pakistan International Container(PICT)
|
46.45
▲ 3.24 (7.50%)
|
Pak Refinery / Feb 6
Pakistan Refinery Limited(PRL)
|
28.26
▲ 1.97 (7.49%)
|
Imperial Limited / Feb 6
Imperial Limited(IML)
|
13.97
▲ 0.97 (7.46%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Asim Textile / Feb 6
Asim Textile Mills Limited(ASTM)
|
7.59
▼ -1.00 (-11.64%)
|
LSE Ventures / Feb 6
LSE Ventures Limited(LSEVL)
|
4
▼ -0.50 (-11.11%)
|
Media Times Ltd / Feb 6
Media Times Limited(MDTL)
|
1.51
▼ -0.14 (-8.48%)
|
Feroze 1888 / Feb 6
Feroze1888 Mills Limited(FML)
|
83.38
▼ -6.76 (-7.50%)
|
Jubilee Spinning / Feb 6
Jubilee Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd.(JUBS)
|
25.19
▼ -2.04 (-7.49%)
|
Masood Textile / Feb 6
Masood Textile Mills Limited(MSOT)
|
47.18
▼ -3.82 (-7.49%)
|
GOC (Pak) / Feb 6
GOC (Pak) Limited.(GOC)
|
47.20
▼ -3.80 (-7.45%)
|
Pervez Ahmed Co / Feb 6
Pervez Ahmed Consultancy Services Ltd.(PASL)
|
0.75
▼ -0.05 (-6.25%)
|
Sec. Inv. Bank / Feb 6
Security Investment Bank Limited(SIBL)
|
4.65
▼ -0.30 (-6.06%)
|
Bal. Wheel / Feb 6
Baluchistan Wheels Limited(BWHL)
|
171.01
▼ -10.99 (-6.04%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
P.I.A.C.(A) / Feb 6
Pakistan International Airlines Corp(PIAA)
|
47,031,000
▼ -0.09
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Feb 6
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
26,580,417
▲ 0.09
|
Oil & Gas Dev. / Feb 6
Oil & Gas Development Company Limited(OGDC)
|
23,122,811
▲ 8.40
|
Pak Refinery / Feb 6
Pakistan Refinery Limited(PRL)
|
21,260,134
▲ 1.97
|
Cnergyico PK / Feb 6
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
21,222,411
▲ 0.17
|
Pak Petroleum / Feb 6
Pakistan Petroleum Limited(PPL)
|
19,877,287
▲ 6.16
|
Hascol Petrol / Feb 6
Hascol Petroleum Limited(HASCOL)
|
17,532,500
▲ 0.01
|
Air Link Com. / Feb 6
Air Link Communication Limited(AIRLINK)
|
13,080,690
▲ 0.99
|
Pak Elektron / Feb 6
Pak Elektron Limited(PAEL)
|
12,638,102
▲ 0.21
|
Soneri Bank Ltd / Feb 6
Soneri Bank Limited(SNBL)
|
10,118,500
▼ -0.02
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Feb 6
|
279.77
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Feb 6
|
279.27
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Feb 6
|
148.46
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Feb 6
|
0.87
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Feb 6
|
1.26
|
Euro to USD / Feb 6
|
1.08
|
UK LIBOR % / Feb 2
|
5.44
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Feb 5
|
4942.81
|
Nasdaq / Feb 5
|
15597.68
|
Dow Jones / Feb 5
|
38380.12
|
India Sensex / Feb 6
|
71709.61
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Feb 6
|
36247.25
|
Hang Seng / Feb 6
|
16008.21
|
FTSE 100 / Feb 6
|
7681.29
|
Germany DAX 30 / Feb 6
|
16944.42
|
France CAC40 / Feb 6
|
7630.65
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Feb 2
|
20235
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Feb 2
|
184756
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Feb 6
|
72.97
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Feb 6
|
2026.53
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Feb 6
|
87
Comments