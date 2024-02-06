AIRLINK 59.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.83%)
BOP 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.96%)
CNERGY 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.75%)
DFML 14.21 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.08%)
DGKC 72.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
FCCL 18.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.28%)
FFBL 26.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.85%)
FFL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
GGL 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (6.67%)
HBL 112.61 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.54%)
HUBC 113.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.13%)
KEL 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.64%)
KOSM 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
MLCF 38.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
OGDC 155.00 Increased By ▲ 7.48 (5.07%)
PAEL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.24%)
PIAA 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (4%)
PIBTL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.25%)
PPL 120.65 Increased By ▲ 6.75 (5.93%)
PRL 27.46 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (4.45%)
PTC 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.83%)
SEARL 51.27 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.77%)
SNGP 67.90 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (3.27%)
SSGC 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.01%)
TELE 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.42%)
TPLP 12.64 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.59%)
TRG 71.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.17%)
UNITY 21.14 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.34%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.55%)
BR100 6,519 Increased By 63.4 (0.98%)
BR30 23,214 Increased By 456.9 (2.01%)
KSE100 63,410 Increased By 406.8 (0.65%)
KSE30 21,487 Increased By 158.7 (0.74%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 06, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Australia’s central bank holds cash rate at 4.35%

Reuters Published 06 Feb, 2024 10:48am

SYDNEY: Australia’s central bank held interest rates steady on Tuesday as expected, but cautioned that a further increase could not be ruled out given inflation was still too high.

Wrapping up its February policy meeting, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) kept rates at a 12-year high of 4.35%, having last lifted them by a quarter point in November.

Australia shares hit fresh record high on miners, banks boost

Markets had wagered heavily on a steady outcome given inflation had eased more than expected last quarter.

Reserve Bank of Australia Australia's central bank

Comments

200 characters

Australia’s central bank holds cash rate at 4.35%

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens marginally against US dollar

World Bank -funded ‘PRR’ project: one-year extension sought

Refineries policy: CCoE to approve amendments today

PSM’s delisting from sell-off list: BoD requests ministry to move Cabinet for review

Federal govt employees: AGP ‘identifies’ violations of rules in grant of loans

Provinces: H1FY24 sales tax collection on services increases by 23.44pc YoY

FBR CCC’s ruling: Solar DC fan subject to 20pc customs duty

Branded ice cream: customs’ values revised

SC holds wrongful acquittal or conviction breach of law, abuse of process

PVC table mats: New customs’ values determined

Read more stories