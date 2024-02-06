AIRLINK 59.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.83%)
Petrobras to increase refining capacity 25% over 4 years

Reuters Published 06 Feb, 2024 10:39am

QUITOL: Petrobras Chief Executive Jean Paul Prates said on Tuesday that the Brazilian state-owned oil company plans to expand its refining capacity by 25% over four years.

Brazil to join OPEC+ but won’t cap oil output, Petrobras CEO says

Prates, speaking on the sidelines of the India Energy Week event in Goa, also said that the company is not affected by shipping disruptions in the Red Sea as it does not use those routes, and that he hopes oil prices remain in last year’s $70-$90 per barrel range.

