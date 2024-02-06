AIRLINK 59.95 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (4.9%)
General elections: Army troops arrive in Punjab districts

INP Published 06 Feb, 2024 05:00am

LAHORE: The Punjab Home Department said on Monday that contingents of the Pakistan Army had already arrived in Lahore, Sheikhupura and Kasur districts to provide security during the general elections while they would reach the remaining districts of the province by this evening.

In a statement, the department said that work on the installation of cameras at sensitive polling stations of the province was underway at a brisk pace, and would be completed by this evening.

It informed that deputy commissioners of all districts had been directed to remain in touch with the army officials.

Over 53, 000 retired personnel of Pakistan Army as well as former employees of different departments, including police, Rescue 1122, Civil Defence, Forest, Irrigation, will also provide security during the elections.

As many as 31, 000 males and 22, 000 females will stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the police.

All retired employees have been asked to report to their concerned DPOs.

Services of 66,000 volunteers had been hired during the last elections.

Police officials have said “today there will be a full dress rehearsal of all men and women who will perform duties on the election day.”

