Naqvi all set to become PCB chairman today

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is set to elect its chairman today and there is most likely that the caretaker CM Punjab Mohsin Naqvi will be elected for this slot.

The election of the new PCB chairman will be made in the meeting of the Board of Governors of the board being held here at the board headquarters in Lahore.

The sources claimed that there is strong possibility that the caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi will be elected unopposed as chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board. Although, any of the members of the Board of Governors can contest the election but there is a tradition that those who is nominated from Patron PCB is chosen as chairman.

It may be added that Mustafa Ramde and Mohsin Naqvi were nominated by the caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq as members of the PCB board.

