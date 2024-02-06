CM inaugurates country’s biggest biogas plant in Lahore

LAHORE: Inaugurating the biggest biogas plant of Pakistan, here at Gujjar Colony, the caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi said that six 600 metres gas can be produced in this biogas plant daily.

After unveiling the plaque, the CM put his signatures on the plaque and wrote down date as well. He also planted a sapling in the biogas plant complex. About 1600 kg dung will be used in the biogas plant daily while 16000 kg organic fertiliser will be produced daily in the biogas plant. The PHA and the farmers can use the organic fertiliser being produced from the biogas plant, he added.

While talking with the media after the inauguration of the plant, the CM stated that the Gujjar Colony biogas plant project was highly important. The dung which is seen on the roads will be eliminated with the completion of this biogas plant and an organic fertiliser will be produced from this dung.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024