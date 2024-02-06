‘Restoration of institutions & protection of employees’ top priority’

LAHORE: President Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party Abdul Aleem Khan said here on Monday that restoration of national institutions and protection of employees and pensioners will be first priority of his party so that the country’s economy can be built on a strong foundation.

Abdul Aleem Khan addressed a large public gathering at Griffon Ground and said that we had entered the field considering politics as worship, our lives were attached with the poor people and the reception given by the citizens in the election campaign was memorable.

He added that the day of February 8 would set a new path for the glorious future of the country. There was no doubt that the common man was worried about the prices of electricity bills and petrol which would be compensated by giving 300 free units of electricity, he added.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that for the past 22 years, he had been serving the masses on the platform of Abdul Aleem Khan Foundation and working even in those areas too where he would not be contesting any election. He said that we should contribute to the process of minimizing the hardships of the people as much we can share.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024