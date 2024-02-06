AIRLINK 59.95 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (4.9%)
BOP 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.27%)
CNERGY 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
DFML 13.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
DGKC 72.18 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (2.38%)
FCCL 18.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.12%)
FFBL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.6%)
FFL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.79%)
GGL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.57%)
HBL 111.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.06%)
HUBC 113.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.7%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
KEL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.17%)
KOSM 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
MLCF 38.69 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.84%)
OGDC 147.60 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (2.25%)
PAEL 22.86 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (5.59%)
PIAA 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (9.62%)
PIBTL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.99%)
PPL 114.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.18%)
PRL 26.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.98%)
PTC 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.73%)
SEARL 50.84 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.29%)
SNGP 65.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.11%)
SSGC 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.53%)
TELE 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.78%)
TPLP 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.56%)
TRG 71.16 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (2.24%)
UNITY 20.95 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.23%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.17%)
BR100 6,455 Increased By 62.5 (0.98%)
BR30 22,757 Increased By 244.1 (1.08%)
KSE100 63,003 Increased By 609.2 (0.98%)
KSE30 21,328 Increased By 178.3 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 06, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-02-06

Caretaker CM inaugurates Gujranwala Expressway

Recorder Report Published 06 Feb, 2024 05:00am

LAHORE: In a remarkable achievement, Gujranwala has been seamlessly connected to the Sialkot-Lahore Motorway within an unprecedented span of five months and the Gujranwala Expressway was officially opened for traffic by Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

Covering a distance of 15.2km with two lanes, the expressway reduces travel time between Gujranwala and Lahore to an impressive 45 minutes.

Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, during his inspection of the expressway, commended the high-quality construction work and lauded the performance of FWO (Frontier Works Organization). The citizens of Gujranwala can now reach Lahore in the time it takes to travel from Lahore city to the defense area.

Furthermore, the CM Naqvi inaugurated the 74km long stretch from Gujranwala to Kot Sarwar Interchange, Hafizabad Road.

Addressing the media after the expressway’s opening, Chief Minister Punjab acknowledged the relentless efforts of various stakeholders. Secretary Communication and Works, through multiple visits, played a pivotal role, and the local administration demonstrated unwavering dedication, he added. Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman swiftly resolved issues related to the expressway, while Commissioner Gujranwala and his team worked diligently to acquire land, he said.

Chief Minister Naqvi expressed gratitude for the dedication of individuals like Colonel Imran, who worked tirelessly, even at late hours, to ensure the project’s timely completion. The entire team, including the Planning and Development Department, contributed day and night to the expressway’s construction. Looking ahead, Mohsin Naqvi announced plans for a commercial area around the Gujranwala Expressway and the construction of an overhead bridge connecting it to Chan da Qilla. He shared the exciting news of initiating the Safe City Project in Gujranwala, emphasizing its utility for citizens and potential benefits for election monitoring.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Gujranwala FWO Mohsin Naqvi Caretaker CM Punjab Gujranwala Expressway Sialkot Lahore Motorway

Comments

200 characters

Caretaker CM inaugurates Gujranwala Expressway

World Bank -funded ‘PRR’ project: one-year extension sought

Refineries policy: CCoE to approve amendments today

PSM’s delisting from sell-off list: BoD requests ministry to move Cabinet for review

Federal govt employees: AGP ‘identifies’ violations of rules in grant of loans

Provinces: H1FY24 sales tax collection on services increases by 23.44pc YoY

FBR CCC’s ruling: Solar DC fan subject to 20pc customs duty

PM addresses AJK Legislative Assembly: India is a ‘terrorist’ state

PVC table mats: New customs’ values determined

Branded ice cream: customs’ values revised

SC holds wrongful acquittal or conviction breach of law, abuse of process

Read more stories