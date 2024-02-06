Caretaker CM inaugurates Gujranwala Expressway

LAHORE: In a remarkable achievement, Gujranwala has been seamlessly connected to the Sialkot-Lahore Motorway within an unprecedented span of five months and the Gujranwala Expressway was officially opened for traffic by Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

Covering a distance of 15.2km with two lanes, the expressway reduces travel time between Gujranwala and Lahore to an impressive 45 minutes.

Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, during his inspection of the expressway, commended the high-quality construction work and lauded the performance of FWO (Frontier Works Organization). The citizens of Gujranwala can now reach Lahore in the time it takes to travel from Lahore city to the defense area.

Furthermore, the CM Naqvi inaugurated the 74km long stretch from Gujranwala to Kot Sarwar Interchange, Hafizabad Road.

Addressing the media after the expressway’s opening, Chief Minister Punjab acknowledged the relentless efforts of various stakeholders. Secretary Communication and Works, through multiple visits, played a pivotal role, and the local administration demonstrated unwavering dedication, he added. Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman swiftly resolved issues related to the expressway, while Commissioner Gujranwala and his team worked diligently to acquire land, he said.

Chief Minister Naqvi expressed gratitude for the dedication of individuals like Colonel Imran, who worked tirelessly, even at late hours, to ensure the project’s timely completion. The entire team, including the Planning and Development Department, contributed day and night to the expressway’s construction. Looking ahead, Mohsin Naqvi announced plans for a commercial area around the Gujranwala Expressway and the construction of an overhead bridge connecting it to Chan da Qilla. He shared the exciting news of initiating the Safe City Project in Gujranwala, emphasizing its utility for citizens and potential benefits for election monitoring.

