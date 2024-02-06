1,100 CDA sanitary workers being deprived of right to vote: PPP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Secretary-General Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari said that as many as 1,100 Capital Development Authority (CDA) sanitary workers are being deprived of their right to vote.

Nayyar Bukhari said that in three constituencies of Islamabad, the chairman CDA has imposed duties of 1,100 sanitary workers in the election in three constituencies of Islamabad. A total of 1,100 CDA sanitary workers are being deprived of the right to vote.

The Election Commission should take notice of it and they should be provided the facility of casting vote. The workers should either be allowed to cast their votes at the place of duty or be given half a day off so that they can go to their area and cast their votes because the time of postal ballot is also over. In this regard, a written complaint is being sent to the Election Commission.

He expressed these views while addressing at a news conference here on Monday.

The PPP leader said that all the candidates should be provided a level playing field. He said that the Election Commission’s performance will be seen on February 8. He said that economic stability in Pakistan is related to political stability.

Answering a question, he said that political stability would come in Pakistan with economic stability. He said that the PPP always held a dialogue. He said that a united government would be formed after the elections and the PPP would lead it.

