AIRLINK 59.95 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (4.9%)
BOP 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.27%)
CNERGY 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
DFML 13.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
DGKC 72.18 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (2.38%)
FCCL 18.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.12%)
FFBL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.6%)
FFL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.79%)
GGL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.57%)
HBL 111.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.06%)
HUBC 113.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.7%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
KEL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.17%)
KOSM 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
MLCF 38.69 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.84%)
OGDC 147.60 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (2.25%)
PAEL 22.86 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (5.59%)
PIAA 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (9.62%)
PIBTL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.99%)
PPL 114.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.18%)
PRL 26.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.98%)
PTC 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.73%)
SEARL 50.84 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.29%)
SNGP 65.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.11%)
SSGC 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.53%)
TELE 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.78%)
TPLP 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.56%)
TRG 71.16 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (2.24%)
UNITY 20.95 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.23%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.17%)
BR100 6,455 Increased By 62.5 (0.98%)
BR30 22,757 Increased By 244.1 (1.08%)
KSE100 63,003 Increased By 609.2 (0.98%)
KSE30 21,328 Increased By 178.3 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 06, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-02-06

1,100 CDA sanitary workers being deprived of right to vote: PPP

Naveed Butt Published 06 Feb, 2024 05:00am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Secretary-General Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari said that as many as 1,100 Capital Development Authority (CDA) sanitary workers are being deprived of their right to vote.

Nayyar Bukhari said that in three constituencies of Islamabad, the chairman CDA has imposed duties of 1,100 sanitary workers in the election in three constituencies of Islamabad. A total of 1,100 CDA sanitary workers are being deprived of the right to vote.

The Election Commission should take notice of it and they should be provided the facility of casting vote. The workers should either be allowed to cast their votes at the place of duty or be given half a day off so that they can go to their area and cast their votes because the time of postal ballot is also over. In this regard, a written complaint is being sent to the Election Commission.

He expressed these views while addressing at a news conference here on Monday.

The PPP leader said that all the candidates should be provided a level playing field. He said that the Election Commission’s performance will be seen on February 8. He said that economic stability in Pakistan is related to political stability.

Answering a question, he said that political stability would come in Pakistan with economic stability. He said that the PPP always held a dialogue. He said that a united government would be formed after the elections and the PPP would lead it.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

elections PPP Capital Development Authority CDA Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari General Elections 2024 General Election 2024 CDA sanitary workers

Comments

200 characters

1,100 CDA sanitary workers being deprived of right to vote: PPP

World Bank -funded ‘PRR’ project: one-year extension sought

Refineries policy: CCoE to approve amendments today

PSM’s delisting from sell-off list: BoD requests ministry to move Cabinet for review

Federal govt employees: AGP ‘identifies’ violations of rules in grant of loans

Provinces: H1FY24 sales tax collection on services increases by 23.44pc YoY

FBR CCC’s ruling: Solar DC fan subject to 20pc customs duty

PM addresses AJK Legislative Assembly: India is a ‘terrorist’ state

PVC table mats: New customs’ values determined

Branded ice cream: customs’ values revised

SC holds wrongful acquittal or conviction breach of law, abuse of process

Read more stories