AIRLINK 59.95 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (4.9%)
BOP 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.27%)
CNERGY 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
DFML 13.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
DGKC 72.18 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (2.38%)
FCCL 18.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.12%)
FFBL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.6%)
FFL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.79%)
GGL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.57%)
HBL 111.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.06%)
HUBC 113.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.7%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
KEL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.17%)
KOSM 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
MLCF 38.69 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.84%)
OGDC 147.60 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (2.25%)
PAEL 22.86 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (5.59%)
PIAA 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (9.62%)
PIBTL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.99%)
PPL 114.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.18%)
PRL 26.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.98%)
PTC 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.73%)
SEARL 50.84 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.29%)
SNGP 65.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.11%)
SSGC 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.53%)
TELE 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.78%)
TPLP 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.56%)
TRG 71.16 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (2.24%)
UNITY 20.95 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.23%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.17%)
BR100 6,455 Increased By 62.5 (0.98%)
BR30 22,757 Increased By 244.1 (1.08%)
KSE100 63,003 Increased By 609.2 (0.98%)
KSE30 21,328 Increased By 178.3 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 06, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-02-06

Kashmir Solidarity Day: Pakistan Embassy in France organises seminar

Recorder Report Published 06 Feb, 2024 05:00am

LAHORE: To support the Kashmiris struggle for self-determination and to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri people in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the Embassy of Pakistan in Paris organized a Special Seminar marking the Kashmir Solidarity Day.

Messages of the President, Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan were read out on the occasion, followed by a documentary focusing on the origin of the Kashmir dispute and the plight of the Kashmiris subjected to gross and systematic violations of human rights and international humanitarian law in IIOJK.

According to the press statement issued by Embassy of Pakistan France, Prominent speakers paid homage to the exemplary bravery and sacrifice by the Kashmiri people in their quest for freedom from Indian occupation and self-determination.

Similarities were drawn between the Palestine and Jammu & Kashmir disputes as both were stories of grave human tragedies and suffering at the hands of occupying powers, and denial of their right to self-determination as promised to them by the UN and the international community. While condemning India’s unilateral and illegal actions of 5 August 2019 as blatant violations of UNSC resolutions and international law, the speakers demanded that the same must be reversed by the Indian Government.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad said that the Kashmir case stood on strong political, legal and moral grounds and Pakistan will continue to extend all possible support to the Kashmiri brothers and sisters for the realization of their just cause. He added that Kashmiri struggle has been kept alive since 1947 and it will stay alive until it succeeds.

The Ambassador said the human rights violations remained a big challenge to the conscience of the international community. He appreciated the role played by the Pakistani and Kashmiri diaspora in France for supporting the cause of Kashmir.

A large number of people representing French nationals, Pakistani diaspora, Kashmiris, academicians, media persons, and other dignitaries attended the Seminar that highlighted the seven decades long legitimate struggle of the Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination in accordance with the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir.

A pictorial exhibition was also organized to highlight the grave human rights situation in the IIOJK.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan france paris IIOJK UNSC Kashmir Solidarity Day humanitarian law Embassy of Pakistan Pakistan Embassy

Comments

200 characters

Kashmir Solidarity Day: Pakistan Embassy in France organises seminar

World Bank -funded ‘PRR’ project: one-year extension sought

Refineries policy: CCoE to approve amendments today

PSM’s delisting from sell-off list: BoD requests ministry to move Cabinet for review

Federal govt employees: AGP ‘identifies’ violations of rules in grant of loans

Provinces: H1FY24 sales tax collection on services increases by 23.44pc YoY

FBR CCC’s ruling: Solar DC fan subject to 20pc customs duty

PM addresses AJK Legislative Assembly: India is a ‘terrorist’ state

PVC table mats: New customs’ values determined

Branded ice cream: customs’ values revised

SC holds wrongful acquittal or conviction breach of law, abuse of process

Read more stories