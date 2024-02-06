Kashmir Solidarity Day marked

LAHORE: Kashmir Solidarity Day was marked on Monday to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir waging a just struggle for their inalienable right to self-determination in accordance with the UN resolutions.

Solidarity walks were organized across the country and Azad Jammu and Kashmir to express solidarity with the Kashmiris.

One minute silence was observed at 09:30 am to pay homage to the martyrs of Kashmir.

On this day, the people of Pakistan and Kashmiris from all over the world are giving a clear message to the world that lasting peace in the region cannot be established without resolving the Kashmir issue.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman was the chief guest at a ceremony in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day organized by the Punjab Department of Information and Culture at Alhamra Arts Council Mall Road on Monday.

Secretary Information Daniyal Saleem Gilani, Director General Public Relations Punjab, Rubina Afzal, Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Mushtaq Mehmood and a large number of people were present.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman while addressing the ceremony said that Pakistan has always played its role in keeping the issue of Kashmir alive at all forums of the world, including the OIC and the United Nations. He said that today Pakistanis and millions of Kashmiris living around the world are observing Kashmir Solidarity Day against India’s invasion and illegal occupation of the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The governor said that the purpose of observing this day is to draw the attention of the international community towards the Indian usurpation and oppression of the occupied state of Jammu and Kashmir so that the oppressed Kashmiris get their right to self-determination. He said that the attack on the State of Jammu and Kashmir on 27th October 1947 was an armed aggression that has shattered the peace of the region.

He said that today, Canada and most of the countries of the world have become aware of India’s nefarious designs. He said that a peaceful solution to the Kashmir issue according to the UN resolutions is also in the interest of India. He added that justice and goodness always prevail, while oppression and tyranny are doomed to be defeated ultimately.

The governor said that the heinous violations of human rights in occupied Jammu and Kashmir have turned occupied Jammu and Kashmir into an open-air prison. He emphasized that the international community must focus on the just solution of the Kashmir issue and the Palestine issue so that the future of the world can be secured. He said that the helpless people of Kashmir and Palestine are waiting for immediate help and assistance from the world. He urged that the United Nations and other international organizations have to play their active role to stop the Indian atrocities, violence and aggression against the Kashmiris.

The Punjab governor said that international powers should play an active role in ensuring the implementation of UN resolutions regarding the solution of the Kashmir issue because it is not just a geographical issue but the most important issue for the future of South Asia which cannot be ignored. He said that the media should highlight Indian atrocities in an effective manner at the global level. Likewise, human rights violations and atrocities in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir should be highlighted through social media platforms so that the world knows that India is a belligerent country that is a threat to world peace.

He reiterated that the government of Pakistan and more than 24 crore Pakistanis stand with millions of oppressed Kashmiris living in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan will continue to support the oppressed Kashmiris in humanitarian, moral and diplomatic terms.

On this occasion, the governor also inaugurated a photo exhibition and finally led a rally to express solidarity with the Kashmiris living in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

