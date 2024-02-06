Gold prices fall

KARACHI: Gold prices on Monday saw another fall on the local market but silver was steady, traders said.

At the week open, gold lost further Rs1200 and Rs1029 to reach Rs214800 per tola and Rs184156 per 10 grams, respectively.

The world market traded gold for $2048 per ounce, which the local market further augments with an additional $20 premium for the domestic bullion business.

Silver prices stood unchanged for Rs2600 per tola and Rs2229.08 per 10 grams. International silver price was quoted as $22.52 per ounce, traders said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024