AIRLINK 59.95 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (4.9%)
BOP 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.27%)
CNERGY 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
DFML 13.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
DGKC 72.18 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (2.38%)
FCCL 18.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.12%)
FFBL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.6%)
FFL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.79%)
GGL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.57%)
HBL 111.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.06%)
HUBC 113.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.7%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
KEL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.17%)
KOSM 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
MLCF 38.69 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.84%)
OGDC 147.60 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (2.25%)
PAEL 22.86 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (5.59%)
PIAA 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (9.62%)
PIBTL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.99%)
PPL 114.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.18%)
PRL 26.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.98%)
PTC 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.73%)
SEARL 50.84 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.29%)
SNGP 65.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.11%)
SSGC 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.53%)
TELE 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.78%)
TPLP 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.56%)
TRG 71.16 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (2.24%)
UNITY 20.95 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.23%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.17%)
BR100 6,455 Increased By 62.5 (0.98%)
BR30 22,757 Increased By 244.1 (1.08%)
KSE100 63,003 Increased By 609.2 (0.98%)
KSE30 21,328 Increased By 178.3 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 06, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-02-06

Sindh University says fully committed to the Kashmir cause

Recorder Report Published 06 Feb, 2024 05:00am

HYDERABAD: The Bureau of STAGS, Sindh University Jamshoro organized a rally led by Vice-Chancellor Professor (Meritorious) Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro, expressing solidarity with Kashmiris.

The rally taken out from the Arts Faculty Building traversed various roads on the campus and culminated at the Central Library. The participants including teachers, officers and students chanted slogans such as “Kashmir Banega Pakistan”, vehemently condemning Indian brutality.

Addressing the participants, VC Professor (Meritorious) Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro emphasized the global humanitarian crisis in Occupied Kashmir, urging the international community’s immediate attention. He said that a permanent solution to the Kashmir issue was imperative to halt Indian oppression, adding that Pakistan will be extending diplomatic and moral support for Kashmir’s freedom struggle.

Pro-Vice Chancellor SU Laar Campus Badin Professor Dr. Khalilur Rehman Khoumbhati put light on Pakistan’s unwavering support for Kashmiri rights.

Director SU’s IBA Professor Dr. Imamuddin Khoso described Kashmir as the world’s largest Indian prison and said that Pakistan’s ongoing support for the region’s freedom would continue.

Focal Person of Sindh University Campus Naushahro Feroze Prof. Dr. Azhar Ali Shah urged international organizations to address the situation in Indian-occupied Kashmir.

Director Bureau of STAGS Dr Ghazala Panhwar criticized world leaders for silence on human rights’ violations in IIoK.

Director Institute of English Language and Literature Prof. Dr. Abdul Fattah Somro denounced the massacre of innocent Kashmiris in Indian held Kashmir from time to time and criticized the United Nations’ failure to implement its own resolutions.

Numerous faculty members and officers including Dean Faculty of Commerce and Business Administration Prof. Dr. Javed Ahmed Chandio, Dr Hamadullah Kakepoto, Muhammad Mashooque Siddiqui, Dr Khalid Hussain Lashari, Dr Waseemul Hassan Malik, Prof. Khaliqueuz Zaman Mahesar, Dr Akber Mahesar and others participated in the rally, demonstrating unified support for Kashmir’s cause.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Kashmir IIOJK Kashmiris Sindh University Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro kashmir cause

Comments

200 characters

Sindh University says fully committed to the Kashmir cause

World Bank -funded ‘PRR’ project: one-year extension sought

Refineries policy: CCoE to approve amendments today

PSM’s delisting from sell-off list: BoD requests ministry to move Cabinet for review

Federal govt employees: AGP ‘identifies’ violations of rules in grant of loans

Provinces: H1FY24 sales tax collection on services increases by 23.44pc YoY

FBR CCC’s ruling: Solar DC fan subject to 20pc customs duty

PM addresses AJK Legislative Assembly: India is a ‘terrorist’ state

PVC table mats: New customs’ values determined

Branded ice cream: customs’ values revised

SC holds wrongful acquittal or conviction breach of law, abuse of process

Read more stories