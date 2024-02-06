Sindh University says fully committed to the Kashmir cause

HYDERABAD: The Bureau of STAGS, Sindh University Jamshoro organized a rally led by Vice-Chancellor Professor (Meritorious) Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro, expressing solidarity with Kashmiris.

The rally taken out from the Arts Faculty Building traversed various roads on the campus and culminated at the Central Library. The participants including teachers, officers and students chanted slogans such as “Kashmir Banega Pakistan”, vehemently condemning Indian brutality.

Addressing the participants, VC Professor (Meritorious) Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro emphasized the global humanitarian crisis in Occupied Kashmir, urging the international community’s immediate attention. He said that a permanent solution to the Kashmir issue was imperative to halt Indian oppression, adding that Pakistan will be extending diplomatic and moral support for Kashmir’s freedom struggle.

Pro-Vice Chancellor SU Laar Campus Badin Professor Dr. Khalilur Rehman Khoumbhati put light on Pakistan’s unwavering support for Kashmiri rights.

Director SU’s IBA Professor Dr. Imamuddin Khoso described Kashmir as the world’s largest Indian prison and said that Pakistan’s ongoing support for the region’s freedom would continue.

Focal Person of Sindh University Campus Naushahro Feroze Prof. Dr. Azhar Ali Shah urged international organizations to address the situation in Indian-occupied Kashmir.

Director Bureau of STAGS Dr Ghazala Panhwar criticized world leaders for silence on human rights’ violations in IIoK.

Director Institute of English Language and Literature Prof. Dr. Abdul Fattah Somro denounced the massacre of innocent Kashmiris in Indian held Kashmir from time to time and criticized the United Nations’ failure to implement its own resolutions.

Numerous faculty members and officers including Dean Faculty of Commerce and Business Administration Prof. Dr. Javed Ahmed Chandio, Dr Hamadullah Kakepoto, Muhammad Mashooque Siddiqui, Dr Khalid Hussain Lashari, Dr Waseemul Hassan Malik, Prof. Khaliqueuz Zaman Mahesar, Dr Akber Mahesar and others participated in the rally, demonstrating unified support for Kashmir’s cause.

