SAU VC condemns India’s HR violations in IIOJK

HYDERABAD: Dr. Fateh Marri, Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University, vehemently denounced India’s continuous violations of Kashmiri rights spanning the last 75 years. He called for the implementation of United Nations laws to grant the people of Kashmir their right to self-determination.

Dr. Fateh Marri affirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Kashmiri people and urged global awareness and intervention to address the ongoing crisis. He emphasized that Pakistan stands strong with the people of Kashmir in their struggle for justice and self-determination.

