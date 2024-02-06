AIRLINK 59.95 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (4.9%)
2 degree Celsius drop in temperature likely today

Recorder Report Published 06 Feb, 2024 05:00am

KARACHI: The city is expected to see a drop in minimum temperatures up to 2 Celsius, turning nights cool over the couple of days, the Met Office said on Monday.

Karachi weather may remain fair to partly cloudy on February 6 and February 7 with temperatures gradually dropping to 16 Celsius and 14 Celsius, respectively.

However, overall weather outlook for most parts of Sindh suggests dry weather with cool night and misty morning in the next 24 hours.

In the next 24 hours: Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country.

However, isolated rain wind-thunderstorm with snowfall over mountains is expected in northeast Balochistan.

Fog is likely to envelope some areas in the plains of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning hours.

In the past 24 hours: Temperatures plummeted in Kalam to minus 12 Celsius, Leh minus 10, Astore minus 9, Skardu minus 7, Gupis minus 6, Malamjabba and Kalat minus 5, each and Rawalakot minus 4.

Murree received 0.5 inch of snow, while Mandi Bahauddin recorded 8 mm of rainfall, Jhelum 5 mm and Malamjabba 4 mm.

“A westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country,” the Met said.

