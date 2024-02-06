AIRLINK 59.95 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (4.9%)
BOP 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.27%)
CNERGY 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
DFML 13.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
DGKC 72.18 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (2.38%)
FCCL 18.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.12%)
FFBL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.6%)
FFL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.79%)
GGL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.57%)
HBL 111.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.06%)
HUBC 113.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.7%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
KEL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.17%)
KOSM 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
MLCF 38.69 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.84%)
OGDC 147.60 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (2.25%)
PAEL 22.86 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (5.59%)
PIAA 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (9.62%)
PIBTL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.99%)
PPL 114.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.18%)
PRL 26.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.98%)
PTC 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.73%)
SEARL 50.84 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.29%)
SNGP 65.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.11%)
SSGC 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.53%)
TELE 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.78%)
TPLP 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.56%)
TRG 71.16 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (2.24%)
UNITY 20.95 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.23%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.17%)
BR100 6,455 Increased By 62.5 (0.98%)
BR30 22,757 Increased By 244.1 (1.08%)
KSE100 63,003 Increased By 609.2 (0.98%)
KSE30 21,328 Increased By 178.3 (0.84%)
Opinion Print 2024-02-06

Political stability still not in sight

Published 06 Feb, 2024 05:00am

There exists a widely-held perception that the outcome or the result of the scheduled Feb 8 general election has already been decided by the country’s powerful establishment. According to which, the nation will go the polls on Thursday just as a “formality”, so to speak.

It is also claimed that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will secure enough seats to head coalition governments both at the Centre and in Punjab. Therefore, the result of this general election is a foregone conclusion.

Never before in the history of the country can anyone predict the result of a general election with such astounding certainty. But the question that needs a plausible answer is whether or not such a state of affairs will augur well for the future of democracy in the country.

Needless to say, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is no longer in a position to nurse any legitimate ambitions to return to power through the Feb 8 elections owing to a variety of reasons, including the May 9 events. PTI is therefore paying the price.

Its electoral prospects are therefore certainly not bright, to say the least. It is therefore quite likely that the formation of the next government will not lead to creating conditions that are critical to obtaining political stability, which is a sine qua non for economic stability.

In other words, political stability is an essential condition or a requirement that is absolutely necessary to help the country achieve, among other things, increased inward foreign exchange flows in the shape of FDI.

I, as a very old student of economics and finance, can therefore state with a measure of certainty that nothing but higher foreign investments can help the government fix the economic mess in an effective and meaningful manner. Hence the need for political stability at all cost.

Abu Adnan (Karachi)

FDI PTI PMLN General Elections 2024 General Election 2024

