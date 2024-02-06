‘Kashmir incomplete agenda of Partition’

KARACHI: Kashmir is incomplete agenda of partition in 1947 and integral part of Pakistan. Alphabet “K” in Pakistan reflects Kashmir. Except the people of Indian occupied Kashmir, everyone has got the self-determination right in South Asia.

The resolutions of United Nations supporting the right of self-determination of the people of Kashmir are still unresolved in the agenda.

These views were expressed by the participants of an event organised by Rabita Forum International on the eve of “Kashmir Solidarity Day”.

RFI chairman Nusrat Mirza, Senior faculty IBA Prof. Dr. Talat Ayesha Wizarat, Senior professor Political Science department, Karachi University Prof. Dr. Samar Sultana, former director Quaid-e-Azam Academy Razi Haider addressed the event.

The speakers said that India wants to convert the majority of people of Kashmir in minority as it revoked special status of the occupied valley. They said that the Indian government revoked Article 370 and 35-A of its constitution and allowed any Indian house ownership rights in the occupied part of the valley.

The speakers said that the people of Indian occupied Kashmir have been struggling against oppression of Indian forces for the last eight decades. “The way people of Kashmir are facing Indian atrocities with resilience and faith they are going to get the self-determination right very soon,” they added.

The speakers said that Pakistan has a principled position that Kashmir dispute should be resolved as per wishes of the people of Kashmir and UN resolutions.

