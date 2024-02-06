AIRLINK 59.95 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (4.9%)
UNHCR, Peshawar Zalmi announce partnership

APP Published 06 Feb, 2024 05:00am

ISLAMABAD: As the Pakistan Super League Season 9 starts from 17 February, UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, has announced a partnership with Peshawar Zalmi to promote the refugee cause through cricket in Pakistan.

Peshawar Zalmi is the leading franchise of Pakistan Super League (PSL) cricket championship, which has been taking place since 2015, said a news release on Monday.

As part of the partnership, Peshawar Zalmi and UNHCR will work together to highlight refugee issues during one of the most popular cricketing contests. Peshawar Zalmi will showcase the emblem of UNHCR on their jerseys, marking a visible commitment to the cause.

Chief Operating Officer of Peshawar Zalmi, Mian Abbas and cricketer Mohammad Haris presented the official jersey of Peshawar Zalmi to UNHCR’s Representative in Pakistan Philippa Candler, in Islamabad.

On behalf of Javed Afridi, owner of the Peshawar Zalmi, Mian Abbas said that war and conflict forced millions of people to become refugees worldwide adding that Peshawar Zalmi and UNHCR will jointly partner to run an awareness campaign during the Pakistan Super League.

