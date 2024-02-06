Crackdown in Punjab, KP, ICT: SNGPL removes 461 connections, imposes Rs6.63m fine

LAHORE: During the ongoing crackdown against gas pilferers, SNGPL continued raids in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad, disconnecting another 461 connections; Rs6.63 million fine imposed

In Lahore, the regional team disconnected 20 connections on illegal use of gas while another 9 on use of compressor.

In Rawalpindi the team disconnected 97 connections on illegal use of gas while another 5 on use of compressor and amount of Rs0.42 million against gas theft cases. The team also lodged one FIR against gas theft case.

In Multan one connection was disconnected on illegal use of gas while another 26 on use of compressor and team also imposed fine of Rs0.04 million against gas theft cases.

In Peshawar and Karak, the company disconnected 130 connections on account of direct use of gas and illegal use of gas and amount of Rs4.14 million against gas theft cases.

