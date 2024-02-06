Rallies held to mark Kashmir Day in KP

PESHAWAR: Several rallies and processions held in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to express solidarity and full support to Kashmiris against Indian oppression and atrocities and their struggle for the right to self-determination.

Since 1990, February 5 is being mobserved as Kashmir Solidarity Day in Pakistan. Political parties, civil society organisations, lawyers, students and traders stage rallies and processions to express solidarity with Kashmiris in their struggle for independence from the Indian occupation and reiterate their persistent support and send a loud and clear message to the world that Kashmiris are not alone in their struggle against the occupying forces.

In this connection, a big rally was held on Sahibzada Abdul Qayyum Khan Road here on Monday.

The rally comprising students of different colleges, schools and universities was led by the Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali. Besides, KP Caretaker Minister for Information and Public Relations, Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel, Special Assistant to KP Caretaker CM, Zafarullah Khan, members of the civil society organisations also participated in the rally.

The participants of the rally chanted slogans against the illegal occupation of Kashmir by India and the atrocities of Indian security forces against Kashmiris.

They also chanted slogans of â€œKashmir Banega Pakistanâ€ (Kashmir will become Pakistan) and Tera Mera Rishta Kiya (What is relation between you and me). Strict security arrangements were made on the route of the rally.

The participants of the rally after marching on Sahibzada Abdul Qayyum Road turned into a public meeting in front of the Governor House wherein the Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali and KP caretaker Minister for Information and Public Relations, Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel addressed them.

A similar, Kashmir Solidarity Day rally function was also organised at Pakhtunkhwa House Mardan.

Addressing the function, the Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance) and Planning Mardan Samiur Rahman has said that the purpose of Kashmir Solidarity Day is to inform the world about the struggle of Kashmiris for freedom.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Samiur Rahman also inaugurated a photo exhibition organised under the auspices of the Department of Youth Affairs.

The photographs displayed in the exhibition depicted the various stages of the struggle of Kashmiris.

Kashmir Solidarity Day was also observed with spirit and enthusiasm in D I Khan and a rally was also taken out from the office of the Deputy Commissioner (DC). Besides, offices of the district administration a large number of general public also participated in the rally.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024