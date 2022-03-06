ANL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
ASC 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.44%)
ASL 12.87 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.26%)
AVN 96.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-2.01%)
BOP 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
CNERGY 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
FFL 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FNEL 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.09%)
GGGL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.12%)
GGL 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.82%)
GTECH 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.93%)
HUMNL 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
KEL 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
KOSM 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.71%)
MLCF 32.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.46%)
PACE 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.6%)
PIBTL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
PRL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.65%)
PTC 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.36%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.09%)
TELE 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.02%)
TPL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-4.02%)
TPLP 29.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.1%)
TREET 34.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1%)
TRG 78.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.47%)
UNITY 27.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.66%)
WAVES 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.09%)
YOUW 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.08%)
BR100 4,513 Decreased By -4.1 (-0.09%)
BR30 16,575 Decreased By -101.3 (-0.61%)
KSE100 44,551 Increased By 25.6 (0.06%)
KSE30 17,429 Increased By 19 (0.11%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,258
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,513,503
79624hr
Sindh
569,637
Punjab
502,455
Balochistan
35,363
Islamabad
134,583
KPK
216,812
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Planned no-trust motion: Fazl briefs Nawaz about opposition’s strategy

Recorder Report 06 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) president Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Saturday contacted Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief Nawaz Sharif and updated him on the ongoing efforts of the joint opposition with regard to the no-confidence motion.

Informed sources said that the duo exchanged views on the prevailing political situations and the ongoing contacts among the opposition leadership for chalking out an “effective” strategy for the success of the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“Both the leaders agreed to get rid of the PTI government at the earliest with a view to provide relief to the masses,” said a senior leader of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F).

He added that both the leaders expressed satisfaction over what he claimed to have acquired support of the required number of members of the National Assembly for the success of the no-trust motion.

“We have achieved the support of over 180 members of the National Assembly against the required 172 to send Imran Khan and his government packing”, the JUI-F leader further claimed.

He maintained that the next week is “very crucial” for bringing about a “change” in the country’s politics, adding that all the preparations have been finalised for tabling of the no-confidence motion and submitting a requisition for convening the session of the National Assembly.

The joint opposition would require support of the 172 members in the 342-member house to pass the non-confidence motion against the prime minister.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

National Assembly Nawaz Sharif Maulana Fazlur Rehman PDM Imran Khan PMLN JUI F

Comments

Comments are closed.

Planned no-trust motion: Fazl briefs Nawaz about opposition’s strategy

Bilawal sticks to demand for PM’s resignation

Year-on-year: Food prices jump 20.7pc to hit record high in Feb: FAO

Peshawar blast: PM says all perpetrators, facilitators must be apprehended

NTDC seeks PD’s support for restoration of sales tax exemption

Khursheed says no-trust motion to be tabled after ‘long march’

Installation of AMI meters in Iesco: Senate panel seeks ADB loan details

Rs 3/kg hike in CNG price announced

Under LEAs investigation: No CE or director of insurance co to be appointed sans affidavit: SECP

Alleged highhandedness of FIA: CPGCL Genco–II seeks Secretary Power’s help

Asad made ADB deputy country director

Read more stories