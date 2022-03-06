Planned no-trust motion: Fazl briefs Nawaz about opposition’s strategy

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) president Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Saturday contacted Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief Nawaz Sharif and updated him on the ongoing efforts of the joint opposition with regard to the no-confidence motion.

Informed sources said that the duo exchanged views on the prevailing political situations and the ongoing contacts among the opposition leadership for chalking out an “effective” strategy for the success of the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“Both the leaders agreed to get rid of the PTI government at the earliest with a view to provide relief to the masses,” said a senior leader of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F).

He added that both the leaders expressed satisfaction over what he claimed to have acquired support of the required number of members of the National Assembly for the success of the no-trust motion.

“We have achieved the support of over 180 members of the National Assembly against the required 172 to send Imran Khan and his government packing”, the JUI-F leader further claimed.

He maintained that the next week is “very crucial” for bringing about a “change” in the country’s politics, adding that all the preparations have been finalised for tabling of the no-confidence motion and submitting a requisition for convening the session of the National Assembly.

The joint opposition would require support of the 172 members in the 342-member house to pass the non-confidence motion against the prime minister.

