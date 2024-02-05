AIRLINK 59.95 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (4.9%)
BOP 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.27%)
CNERGY 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
DFML 13.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
DGKC 72.18 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (2.38%)
FCCL 18.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.12%)
FFBL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.6%)
FFL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.79%)
GGL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.57%)
HBL 111.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.06%)
HUBC 113.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.7%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
KEL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.17%)
KOSM 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
MLCF 38.69 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.84%)
OGDC 147.60 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (2.25%)
PAEL 22.86 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (5.59%)
PIAA 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (9.62%)
PIBTL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.99%)
PPL 114.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.18%)
PRL 26.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.98%)
PTC 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.73%)
SEARL 50.84 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.29%)
SNGP 65.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.11%)
SSGC 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.53%)
TELE 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.78%)
TPLP 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.56%)
TRG 71.16 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (2.24%)
UNITY 20.95 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.23%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.17%)
BR100 6,455 Increased By 62.5 (0.98%)
BR30 22,757 Increased By 244.1 (1.08%)
KSE100 63,003 Increased By 609.2 (0.98%)
KSE30 21,328 Increased By 178.3 (0.84%)
US stocks dip as Boeing shares hit by another setback

AFP Published February 5, 2024 Updated February 5, 2024 08:01pm

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks edged lower early Monday, digesting mixed earnings and another setback for Boeing as the S&P 500 retreated from a record.

The pullback came as investors fret over lofty equity valuations partly premised on an imminent Federal Reserve interest rate cut that now looks unlikely.

“There has been a little giveback for the broader market this morning, as market participants deliberate over stretched valuations, rising rates and budding skepticism about the market rally continuing largely unabated,” said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O’Hare.

Wall Street climbs on tech earnings cheer

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.4 percent at 38,491.90.

The broad-based S&P 500 shed 0.3 percent to 4,945.23, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index declined 0.3 percent to 15,586.84.

Caterpillar jumped nearly five percent after reporting quarterly profits that easily topped analyst estimates as the industrial giant pointed to record annual revenues.

But McDonald’s shares fell 2.8 percent as it reported higher quarterly profits, but weaker sales growth compared with recent quarters. This was partly due to a sales hit in the Middle East because of war in the region.

Boeing dropped 2.1 percent as it learned of new problems with the fuselage of its flagship 737 model which, while not posing an immediate in-flight danger, will likely slow deliveries.

Estee Lauder surged 13.2 percent after the cosmetics giant announced it would cut 3,000 jobs following a drop in sales due to weakness in Asia.

