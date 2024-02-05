AIRLINK 59.95 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (4.9%)
BOP 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.27%)
CNERGY 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
DFML 13.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
DGKC 72.18 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (2.38%)
FCCL 18.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.12%)
FFBL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.6%)
FFL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.79%)
GGL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.57%)
HBL 111.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.06%)
HUBC 113.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.7%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
KEL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.17%)
KOSM 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
MLCF 38.69 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.84%)
OGDC 147.60 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (2.25%)
PAEL 22.86 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (5.59%)
PIAA 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (9.62%)
PIBTL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.99%)
PPL 114.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.18%)
PRL 26.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.98%)
PTC 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.73%)
SEARL 50.84 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.29%)
SNGP 65.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.11%)
SSGC 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.53%)
TELE 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.78%)
TPLP 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.56%)
TRG 71.16 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (2.24%)
UNITY 20.95 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.23%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.17%)
BR100 6,455 Increased By 62.5 (0.98%)
BR30 22,757 Increased By 244.1 (1.08%)
KSE100 63,003 Increased By 609.2 (0.98%)
KSE30 21,328 Increased By 178.3 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 05, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Saudi Arabia budget records surplus of $4.27bn in 2023

Reuters Published 05 Feb, 2024 06:17pm

DUBAI: The Saudi Arabia 2023 budget recorded a surplus of 16 billion riyals ($4.27 billion) compared to the government’s previous forecast deficit of 82 billion riyals, the investment ministry said on Monday, citing preliminary data.

The Saudi government had forecast the deficit for 2023 with lower crude production and prices weighing on revenue.

Saudi Arabia also turned a deficit of 35.8 billion riyals ($9.54 billion) in the third quarter of 2023 into a surplus of 60 billion riyals ($16 billion) in the fourth quarter.

IMF cuts Saudi Arabia’s 2024 GDP forecast amid lower oil production

The surplus “might be due to the decline in the government’s expenditure,” which fell 40.7%, the investment ministry said.

Total revenues for 2023 were estimated in December, the latest forecast, at 1.193 trillion riyals despite extended voluntary oil production cuts by Saudi Arabia of 1 million barrels per day for much of this year.

Saudi Arabia MENA Saudi Arabia GDP Saudi Arabia Economy

Comments

200 characters

Saudi Arabia budget records surplus of $4.27bn in 2023

At least 10 police personnel martyred, 6 injured in attack on police station in DI Khan

Italy will become a target should it join attacks against Yemen, Houthi leader says

Afghan transit trade being misused for smuggling: Hussain Kuli Khan

Gold price per tola falls Rs1,200 in Pakistan

Russia to summon Israeli ambassador over ‘unacceptable’ comments

CEOs spell out major threats to businesses

LNG, financial power sectors: Competition studies ordered

Reconciled power sector payables: Sindh urges MoF to rescind ‘at source deduction’ order

Oil slips as rate cut caution overshadows Mideast strikes

‘Natural fit’: Pakistan’s fashion industry makes presence felt in Dubai

Read more stories