BENGALURU: Indian shares were muted at the open on Monday, dragged by financials after State Bank of India’s earnings miss, while a jump in auto stocks after Tata Motors’ strong results offset losses.

Indian shares open higher tracking Asian peers

The NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.05% at 21,843.35.80, as of 9:22 a.m IST, and the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.12% to 72,009.43.