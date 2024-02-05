Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

February 8 elections will lose ‘legitimacy’ if criticism continues: Bilawal

‘Illegal’ nikah: Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi sentenced to 7 years

Everything is set to hold peaceful, fair elections: Murtaza Solangi

Incoming govt to ‘endorse’ caretaker’s economic initiatives: Solangi

Cotton arrival inches up 1.1% in last two weeks of Jan: PCGA

Economy stabilised amid caretaker govt proactive measures: Dr Shamshad

Shehbaz says Pakistan’s improved corruption index position shows ‘PML-N’s honesty’

CEOs spell out major threats to businesses

