BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from February 3 and February 4, 2024
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- February 8 elections will lose ‘legitimacy’ if criticism continues: Bilawal
- ‘Illegal’ nikah: Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi sentenced to 7 years
- Everything is set to hold peaceful, fair elections: Murtaza Solangi
- Incoming govt to ‘endorse’ caretaker’s economic initiatives: Solangi
- Cotton arrival inches up 1.1% in last two weeks of Jan: PCGA
- Economy stabilised amid caretaker govt proactive measures: Dr Shamshad
- Shehbaz says Pakistan’s improved corruption index position shows ‘PML-N’s honesty’
- CEOs spell out major threats to businesses
