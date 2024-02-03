AIRLINK 59.95 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (4.9%)
‘Illegal’ nikah: Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi sentenced to 7 years

  • Senior civil judge Qudratullah announces verdict
BR Web Desk Published February 3, 2024 Updated February 3, 2024 04:20pm

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi were awarded on Saturday seven years in jail in the illegal nikah case, Aaj News reported.

Civil Judge Qudratullah announced the reserved verdict at Adiala Jail. Both Imran and Bushra were present. The couple have also been fined Rs500,000 each.

The court reserved its verdict after Imran’s counsel Salman Akram Raja and Bushra’s counsel Usman Gull completed cross-examination of witnesses including the complainant and former husband of Bushra Bibi, Khawar Maneka and Mufti Saeed who solemnised the nikkah.

The duo were indicted in the case last month and both Imran and his wife have denied all charges in the case.

Khawar Maneka had filed a petition before the court in which he sought action against Imran for allegedly marrying Bushra during her iddat - waiting period mandated by Islam.

The verdict comes the same week Imran was sentenced to 10 years in the cipher case and 14 years in the Toshakhana case.

This week, in its verdict , a special court handed on Tuesday Imran and his close aide, ex-foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, 10 years in jail in the cipher case.

Special court Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain announced the verdict at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi.

Moreover, Imran and his wife were sentenced on Wednesday to 14 years in jail with rigorous punishment in the Toshakhana case.

Accountability court Judge Muhammad Bashir disqualified Imran for 10 years while handing a fine of Rs787 million each.

