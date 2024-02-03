AIRLINK 59.95 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (4.9%)
Everything is set to hold peaceful, fair elections: Murtaza Solangi

  • Says Pakistan's security forces are ready to ensure elections in a transparent way
BR Web Desk Published 03 Feb, 2024 04:09pm

Caretaker Information Minister Murtaza Solangi has said that everything is set to hold free elections, saying that the government has made arrangements to ensure security on February 8.

Speaking at a press conference in Islamabad, Solangi said that more than ample resources have been provided to ensure free and fair elections.

“Pakistan is taking actions to curb terrorism and our security forces are ready to ensure elections in a transparent way,” he said.

International observers to monitor, cover general elections: Info Minister

“The main responsibility of providing security would rest with the police as the first tier, while the Civil Armed Forces would be there to assist as the second tier and Armed Forces of Pakistan would assist as the Quick Reaction Force in third tier,” he said.

The caretaker minister said ninety-two international observers would also cover the election process in the country.

Meanwhile, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja, in a press statement after an emergency meeting held earlier this week, said that those who are trying to obstruct the polls by disturbing the peace would be dealt with strictly.

“There should be no confusion or misunderstanding as the General Elections 2024 will be held on time,” the CEC made it clear.

He said that terrorism is the biggest enemy of the electoral process.

Raja said that despite the security challenges, the ECP is fully prepared to hold the elections on February 8.

The CEC also expressed full confidence in the law enforcement agencies.

