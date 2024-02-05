ECP takes notice of vote buying, selling allegations

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has taken notice of the vote buying/selling allegations and asked the provincial election body to probe into the matter.

Through a letter to the provincial Election Commission of Punjab to constitute an inquiry committee to submit report to the headquarters on the alleged vote buying and selling allegations.

Meanwhile, the provincial election body issued notices to PML-N leader Atta Tarar and PPP leader Misbahur Rehman from Punjab. Both candidates, Tarar (NA-127) and Rehman (PP-160) had been asked to provide supporting evidence for their respective claims on February 5.

