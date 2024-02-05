AIRLINK 59.95 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (4.9%)
BOP 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.27%)
CNERGY 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
DFML 13.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
DGKC 72.18 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (2.38%)
FCCL 18.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.12%)
FFBL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.6%)
FFL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.79%)
GGL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.57%)
HBL 111.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.06%)
HUBC 113.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.7%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
KEL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.17%)
KOSM 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
MLCF 38.69 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.84%)
OGDC 147.60 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (2.25%)
PAEL 22.86 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (5.59%)
PIAA 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (9.62%)
PIBTL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.99%)
PPL 114.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.18%)
PRL 26.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.98%)
PTC 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.73%)
SEARL 50.84 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.29%)
SNGP 65.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.11%)
SSGC 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.53%)
TELE 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.78%)
TPLP 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.56%)
TRG 71.16 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (2.24%)
UNITY 20.95 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.23%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.17%)
BR100 6,455 Increased By 62.5 (0.98%)
BR30 22,757 Increased By 244.1 (1.08%)
KSE100 63,003 Increased By 609.2 (0.98%)
KSE30 21,328 Increased By 178.3 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 05, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-02-05

ECP takes notice of vote buying, selling allegations

Recorder Report Published February 5, 2024 Updated February 5, 2024 08:48am

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has taken notice of the vote buying/selling allegations and asked the provincial election body to probe into the matter.

Through a letter to the provincial Election Commission of Punjab to constitute an inquiry committee to submit report to the headquarters on the alleged vote buying and selling allegations.

ECP concludes training for 1.49m-staff

Meanwhile, the provincial election body issued notices to PML-N leader Atta Tarar and PPP leader Misbahur Rehman from Punjab. Both candidates, Tarar (NA-127) and Rehman (PP-160) had been asked to provide supporting evidence for their respective claims on February 5.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

elections ECP Election Commission of Pakistan General Elections 2024 General Election 2024

Comments

200 characters

ECP takes notice of vote buying, selling allegations

LNG, financial power sectors: Competition studies ordered

At least 10 police personnel killed in attack on police station in DI Khan

Reconciled power sector payables: Sindh urges MoF to rescind ‘at source deduction’ order

Jul-Jan exports to China up 46pc YoY

ECP conducts EMS mock test

Sensitive areas in Balochistan: Internet service to remain suspended

Printing of ballot papers for general election completed

Restructuring plan of FBR: Taxpayers should be inducted into Policy Board: PBC

IIOJK: India’s illegal actions violate UN charter: PM

Read more stories