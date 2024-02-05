AIRLINK 59.95 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (4.9%)
BOP 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.27%)
CNERGY 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
DFML 13.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
DGKC 72.18 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (2.38%)
FCCL 18.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.12%)
FFBL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.6%)
FFL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.79%)
GGL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.57%)
HBL 111.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.06%)
HUBC 113.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.7%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
KEL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.17%)
KOSM 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
MLCF 38.69 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.84%)
OGDC 147.60 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (2.25%)
PAEL 22.86 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (5.59%)
PIAA 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (9.62%)
PIBTL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.99%)
PPL 114.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.18%)
PRL 26.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.98%)
PTC 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.73%)
SEARL 50.84 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.29%)
SNGP 65.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.11%)
SSGC 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.53%)
TELE 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.78%)
TPLP 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.56%)
TRG 71.16 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (2.24%)
UNITY 20.95 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.23%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.17%)
BR100 6,455 Increased By 62.5 (0.98%)
BR30 22,757 Increased By 244.1 (1.08%)
KSE100 63,003 Increased By 609.2 (0.98%)
KSE30 21,328 Increased By 178.3 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 05, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-02-05

Kashmir Solidarity Day today

Muhammad Saleem Published 05 Feb, 2024 06:08am

LAHORE: Kashmir Solidarity Day is being marked on Monday (today) to express whole hearted support of Pakistani nation to the just struggle of Kashmiri people for their inalienable right to self-determination under the UN resolutions.

One minute silence will be observed at 10:00 am across the country. Human chains will also be formed at Kohala and other important points linking Pakistan and Azad Kashmir.

There will be public holiday and all the offices and business centres will remain closed on Monday.

IIOJK situation: Islamabad-based diplomats briefed on developments

On this day, the Pakistani nation shows its resolve of extending all-out moral and diplomatic support to their Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

The day is also marked to expose the worst-ever oppression being perpetrated by Indian occupation forces against Kashmiris in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

On this day, Solidarity walks will be organised across the country including Islamabad, Muzafarabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and all four provincial headquarters, to express solidarity with the Kashmiris in their just struggle.

In the federal capital, the walk will be led by cabinet members and attended by the people belonging to different walks of life. Posters and billboards have been displayed on important roads, to highlight the plight of Kashmiri people.

In Lahore, different parties and organisations will hold rallies to express solidarity with the Kashmiris.

Radio and TV channels will present special programmes to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiris of IIOJK.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

IIOJK Kashmiris Kashmiri people Kashmir Solidarity Day public holiday

Comments

200 characters

Kashmir Solidarity Day today

LNG, financial power sectors: Competition studies ordered

At least 10 police personnel killed in attack on police station in DI Khan

Reconciled power sector payables: Sindh urges MoF to rescind ‘at source deduction’ order

Jul-Jan exports to China up 46pc YoY

ECP conducts EMS mock test

Sensitive areas in Balochistan: Internet service to remain suspended

ECP takes notice of vote buying, selling allegations

Printing of ballot papers for general election completed

Restructuring plan of FBR: Taxpayers should be inducted into Policy Board: PBC

IIOJK: India’s illegal actions violate UN charter: PM

Read more stories