Kashmir Solidarity Day today

LAHORE: Kashmir Solidarity Day is being marked on Monday (today) to express whole hearted support of Pakistani nation to the just struggle of Kashmiri people for their inalienable right to self-determination under the UN resolutions.

One minute silence will be observed at 10:00 am across the country. Human chains will also be formed at Kohala and other important points linking Pakistan and Azad Kashmir.

There will be public holiday and all the offices and business centres will remain closed on Monday.

On this day, the Pakistani nation shows its resolve of extending all-out moral and diplomatic support to their Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

The day is also marked to expose the worst-ever oppression being perpetrated by Indian occupation forces against Kashmiris in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

On this day, Solidarity walks will be organised across the country including Islamabad, Muzafarabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and all four provincial headquarters, to express solidarity with the Kashmiris in their just struggle.

In the federal capital, the walk will be led by cabinet members and attended by the people belonging to different walks of life. Posters and billboards have been displayed on important roads, to highlight the plight of Kashmiri people.

In Lahore, different parties and organisations will hold rallies to express solidarity with the Kashmiris.

Radio and TV channels will present special programmes to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiris of IIOJK.

