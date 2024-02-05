AIRLINK 59.95 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (4.9%)
PPP candidate visits HCSTSI Secretariat

Recorder Report Published 05 Feb, 2024 06:08am

HYDERABAD: Aajiz Dhamrah, the Pakistan People’s Party candidate for PS 64, shared exciting developments during his election campaign, highlighting upcoming mega projects for Hyderabad under public-private partnerships.

These initiatives include the installation of a state-of-the-art drainage and sewage system spanning the entire city, ensuring its efficacy for the next century. Furthermore, Dhamrah revealed plans for a new water line connecting Akram Wah to jail Road Hyderabad.

Expressing concerns during a visit to the Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Secretariat, Aajiz Dhamrah, former Senator & Provincial Assembly candidate, acknowledged the crucial need for improved communication between the Sindh government and the local business community. He pledged to actively bridge this communication gap, emphasizing the importance of the business community’s participation in shaping economic policies to propel both the province and the nation forward.

In response to queries from the chamber’s president, Dhamrah affirmed the reality of a significant communication lapse and committed to playing a pivotal role in its resolution. He stressed the necessity of facilitating the business community, underscoring that progress is unattainable without their support.

Addressing the gathering, Chamber President Muhammad Farooq Shaikhani underscored the longstanding existence of the Pakistan People’s Party government in Sindh for 15 years. Despite repeated letters from the Hyderabad Chamber to the Sindh Chief Minister, Provincial Ministers, Advisors, and Secretaries, there have been a lack of adequate response. However, Shaikhani acknowledged the continuous support from Mayor Kashif Shoro and Deputy Mayor Sagheer Qureshi of the PPP, who remain dedicated to serving the interests of the business community.

Shaikhani said that industrialists who are the biggest stakeholders have not been included in the inauguration of Dhabeji Industrial Zone and the 300 acre plots purchased by the business community of SITE Industries have not been given possession of yet.

Shaikhani advocated for decentralization of power following the 18th amendment, urging that funds received by provincial governments through the NFC award should be utilized for the welfare of the people and businessmen. He recommended a 20% stake for businessmen in public-private projects in IT, agriculture, and livestock.

While acknowledging the presence of an economic agreement in the PPP’s manifesto, Shaikhani expressed disappointment at the exclusion of the business community from this crucial document. He emphasized the need for competence in institutions, asserting that both legislation and political will are imperative to provide facilities to traders.

Commending the responsiveness of the caretaker government to the business community, Shaikhani hoped that the elected government would continue to address the concerns of industrialists and businessmen. He said that Sindh Caretaker Chief Minister Former Justice Maqbool Baqir, Provincial Minister for Commerce, Industry and Revenue Younus Dagha, Local Government Minister Mubeen Jumani not only visited the chamber several times but also Issued orders and took steps to legalize all these orders to solve all the related problems of the traders.

In closing, Shaikhani expressed optimism that the forthcoming provincial government, over the next five years, would prioritize addressing the challenges faced by businessmen and incorporate their valuable suggestions into economic policies. The event was attended by notable figures, including Ghulam Mustafa Shah, Vice President Muhammad Yaseen Khilji, former presidents, members of the executive committee, conveners, and a substantial number of general body members.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

