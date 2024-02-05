Imran’s unending ordeal

The verdicts against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder in Cypher, Toshakhana and Iddat cases were highly expected, they are highly disappointing nevertheless.

The verdict in the Iddat case in particular seems to have been aimed at pleasing all those who have been baying for Imran’s blood for quite some time. No doubt this judgement by a court has immensely hurt the dignity and prestige of country’s only charismatic leader.

In sum, Imran Khan has been effectively thrown out of the election fray to the sheer chagrin of a vast majority of this country.

That the Iddat case was instituted against him to humiliate him and his wife is a fact. It is however heartening to note that Imran Khan has been demonstrating a lot of perseverance and steadfastness, given he’s admired and idolized by a sea of humanity at home and abroad. He was country’s first option through which it could have successfully come out of the woods; he was its last option as well.

Mehdi Hasan (Karachi)

