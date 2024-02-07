AIRLINK 60.77 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.37%)
In focus: Mustafa Kamal’s Karachi journey

BR Web Desk Published 07 Feb, 2024 01:36am
Design: Hussain Afzal

Syed Mustafa Kamal, a prominent figure in Pakistan politics, was born on 27 December, 1971 in Karachi. He was a Muttahida Quami Movement (MQM) worker for many years, serving in a variety of capacities.

In 2003, he became the IT Minister for Sindh, a position he held for two years.

Kamal’s political career took another stride in 2005 when he was elected as the mayor of Karachi.

Continuing his political journey, Kamal was elected to the Senate from Sindh in 2012. However, in 2013, he decided to resign from his seat, stirring significant discussions within the political sphere.

In 2016, he announced the establishment of the Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) and brought many MQM defecting members to the fold.

Kamal aimed to make a mark in the 2018 Pakistan General Election but fell short of securing victory from NA-253 Karachi Central 1, PS-124 Karachi Central 2 and PS-127 Karachi Central 5.

During the 2018 elections, his party, the PSP, was unable to secure even one seat.

In 2023, Kamal along with other leaders led the union of the PSP with the MQM-Pakistan.

Kamal is currently running for the NA-242 Karachi seat in an attempt to return to the parliament.

