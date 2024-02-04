Crime rate increases in ICT

ISLAMABAD: The incidents of motor vehicle theft showed an increase during the last week in the federal capital as car lifters stole or snatched over 68 vehicles from different parts of the city.

According to data gathered by Business Recorder, during the last week, various police stations registered over 27 cases of mobile and cash snatching as well as 26 cases of various kinds of theft including robberies and cash snatching. The 68 vehicles stolen from the jurisdictions of different police stations include 54 motorbikes and five cars.

During the period under review, criminal gangs were most active within the limits of the Industrial Area, Aabpara, Khanna, Secretariat, Bhara Kahu, Sabzi Mandi, and Lohi Bher police stations.

In the same period, auto thieves stole eight bikes and one car from the limits of the Industrial Area police station, six motorbikes from the limits of the Bhara Kahu police station, four bikes and one car from the limits of Aabpara police station, four bikes from the limits of Kohsar police station, and another four bikes from the limits of Tarnol police station.

Similarly, auto thieves stole four bikes from the limits of Ramna police station and another three bikes and one car from the jurisdiction of Noon police station.

During the last week, armed persons snatched three mobile phones, auto thieves stole nine vehicles, and robbers struck at one place in the limits of the Industrial Area police station. Aabpara police station registered five cases of mobile snatching and five cases of auto theft while another six cases of auto theft and three cases of mobile snatching were reported to Khanna police station.

Similarly, armed persons snatched two mobile phones, and rubbers struck at three places and auto thieves stole three bikes from the limits of Khosar police station; robbers struck at two places, and auto thieves stole six motorbikes from the limits of Bhara Kahu police station while three cases of mobile snatching and four cases of car theft were reported to Sabzi Mandi police station during the last week. Furthermore, three cases of auto theft and two cases of robbery were reported to the Lohi Bheer police station, and there were cases of mobile snatching, two cases of car theft, and one case of robbery reported to the Karachi Company police station.

